EAST STONE GAP, VA - Donald “Jay” Horner, 72 Passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mountain View Fourth Floor. He was born in Exeter Va., lived in East Stone Gap and Rose Hill, Va.

He was a brick mason, coal miner for Westmoreland and member of the U. M. W. A.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Thelma Swiney Horner; parents, Hurtus and Rose (Hall) Horner; siblings Joe Horner, Jean Vocke, Dot King, and Billie June Ramsey.

Surviving are his daughter, Valerie (Scott) Arnette of Zanesville, Oh.; son, Allen (Kimberly) Horner of Big Stone Gap, Va.; grandchildren, Scotty, Kalee, Jessica, Gabe, Kyndra, Sophie, and Brooklyn; great grandchildren, Peyton, Alijah, Emily, Harper; siblings, Larry Horner, Linda Arnette, Barbara Edens; Judy Farmer and Teresa Wells; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5pm-7pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7pm in the chapel with Pastor Garrett Lee officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11am Saturday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

