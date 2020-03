ROGERSVILLE - Deanna Walker, age 69, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Rogersville, TN.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Persia Community Cemetery with Rev. Charles Heck officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.