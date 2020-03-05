CHURCH HILL - Christopher Wayne Joyner, 45, of Church Hill, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a long battle with Kidney Disease.

Christopher was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He was the son of Jerry and Donna Joyner.

He was preceded in death by one niece, Emma Joyner.

Survivors other than his parents include one son, Ian Joyner; one daughter, Ava Joyner; two brothers, Brad Joyner and his friend Amy and Paul Joyner and his wife Amy; two nieces, Kaylie Joyner and Lily Joyner; one nephew, Dylan Joyner; one aunt, Suzanne and her husband Roger; special cousins, Eric and his wife Angie and Teresa and her husband Chip; mother of his children, Dena Joyner; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

The family of Christopher Wayne Joyner will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.

