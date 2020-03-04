Lucille “Lucy” Walker, 80, of Hawkins County, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020, peacefully at her residence.

The family of Lucille “Lucy” Walker will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday in the Bowser Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Michael Gilbert, Rick Falin, George “Steven” Harless, Travis Blair, Steve Harless, and Jim Jordan. Honorary pallbearer will be Angela “Brooke” Harless. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Thursday.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to Carter-Trent Funeral Home, to take care of funeral expenses.

