APPALACHIA, VA - Loretta Fannon, 73, of the Roda community, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.’

She was a native of Appalachia, Va. She was a sales clerk for Black Diamond #3. She was a member of the Appalachia Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cassie Fannon; parents, Venus and Conley C. Collins; brothers, Bill Collins, Tom Collins, Roy Collins, Bobby Collins and Charlie Collins; and sisters, Sue Kinser and Francis Stacy.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill Fannon; her children, Melinda Bowman (Ronnie Kelly) and Sonjia Haynes, Appalachia, Va., Kim Bowman (Daniel), Big Stone Gap, Bill Fannon, Jr. (Michele), Seminary, Va. and Sebrina Fannon (Hank Lawson), Imboden, Va.; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; three sister, Nancy Townsend (Roy), Roberta Gardner and Alice Collins; brothers, Jimmy Collins (Lisa) and Kyle Collins (Wendy); several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5pm to 7pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Roger Barker, Minister Rick Kilmon and Dr. Roy Smith officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Friday at American Legion Cemetery. The family at friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

