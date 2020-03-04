CHURCH HILL - Joseph T. “Joe” Mullins, Jr. 85, of Church Hill went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after months of battling cancer.

Joe was born on November 1, 1934, in Norton, VA to the late Joseph and Naomi Mullins.

He graduated from Wise County High School in 1952, and he spent over 20 years in the U. S. Navy, where he traveled the world and accumulated stories he loved to share.

After the Navy, Joe worked for Westmoreland Coal Mines, and he retired a second time as a foreman.

He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers football fan. He attended over 80 Tennessee games (home, away and bowl) from 1973 until 2010, cheering his beloved Volunteers.

Joe married the love of his wife, June Stallard Mullins, in 1961, and was by her side until her death in 2001. Together, they raised three children; Rodney, Anne and Jennifer. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and true friend to those who he respected and trusted.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, June Stallard Mullins; son, Rodney Mullins; and sisters, Cleo Elliott and Mary Smith.

Those left to cherish Joe’s memory are his daughters, Anne Newton (Dave) and Jennifer Cassell (Mike); grandchildren, Heather Mullins, Christopher Mullins, Lindsey Newton, Joshua Harper, and Joseph Rogers; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Sailor and Levi; sisters, Peggy Dean (Pete); and brother, James Mullins; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Joe’s residence. The family will also receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.

Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team and the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family will serve as pallbearers.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Amanda Sry.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Joseph T. “Joe” Mullins, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.