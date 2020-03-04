CHURCH HILL - James Burdell Davis, 91, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020.

James was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was the treasurer of Mount Carmel Community Chest for many years and served on the Mount Carmel Planning Commission. James proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was an avid photographer, amateur astronomer, gardener, and a wildflower enthusiast. He was famous for his “goozling”.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Arline Brown; daughter, Cindy E. Davis; parents, Henry T and Letha May Davis; and 6 siblings.

James is survived by his sons, Richard Alan Davis and Gary Lynn Davis (Shirley); daughter, Lisa Dawn Harper; grandchildren, Leo Anthony Roybal and Jeremy Ray Salazar; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Johnny Brown officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7 at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Community Chest.

A special thank you to Rod and Sarah Boyd for their love, support, and friendship and to Ruth Russell for the caring love that she provided for James and Lois.

To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Davis family.