Elizabeth Ann McKinley, known by most people as Ann, 66, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Indian Path Community Hospital. She was born October 6, 1953, in Kingsport to the late John and Sarah Conkin and had spent her entire life in the Kingsport area.

Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a “bargain hunter” and enjoyed going to yard sales. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Ann was a past Treasurer of the Bloomingdale Optimist Club and an active member of the Andrew Memorial Chapel Community Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Conkin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of forty-eight years, Samuel McKinley; sons, Brent McKinley (Angela), Todd McKinley and Thomas McKinley (Melissa); grandchildren, Adrianna McKinley, Caleb McKinley and Hannah McKinley; sister, Carol Pyle (Kermit); brothers, Ronnie Conkin (Eunice) and Johnny Conkin; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00-10:45 am in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 am in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Randy McMillion will officiate. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Andrew Memorial Chapel Community Church, 5012 Andrew Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Ann’s special friend, Tammy Carter for her love and support.

