CHURCH HILL - Daniel “DC” Jeter, 87, of Church Hill, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence.

Daniel was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. He was the son of the late Daniel Craft Jeter, Sr. and Elsie Barrett Jeter.

Daniel was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed at Moreland Chemical Company, Yergin Construction, SoPac Company, Kingsport Speedway, and Lonesome Pine Raceway and worked for a few race teams.

He was a member of the Clay Lodge #386 and the Kingsport Shrine Club. He was a past Grand High Priest in 2003.

Daniel was a charter member of Church Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Overbey Jeter in 2010.

Survivors include one daughter, Nancy “Dee Dee” Jeter; four sisters, Evaline Jessee, Ruby Nell Jeter, Lois Epperson and Mary Carol Jeter; two grand dogs, Oreo and Chase; several nieces and nephews.

The family of Daniel “DC” Jeter will receive friends from 5 to 8 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A private graveside will be conducted later with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for the care given to Mr. Jeter.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners or the charity of your choice.

