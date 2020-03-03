Shirley Faye Ratcliff Carlson, 87, passed away in her hometown of Kingsport, TN. Dividing her time between Tennessee and Florida, Shirley had recently returned home to live closer to family.

In her early life, Shirley was the Valedictorian at Miller Perry, a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, and attended college at the University of Kentucky. A natural leader, Shirley acted as her daughters’ Brownie Troop leader while they were young, in addition to serving in a volunteer capacity with Contact Concern.

Graced with a remarkable intellect, Shirley held numerous civic roles, including her involvement with the League of Women Voters and the Republican Women of Sullivan County. As a long-time member of Ridgefields Country Club (Kingsport) and Twin Isles Golf Club (Punta Gorda, FL), Shirley was an avid golfer and a champion bridge player. She was also a charter member of Ridgefields Garden Club and enjoyed socializing with her family and friends, and spending time at the family’s Hilton Head Island villa.

As a long-time realtor, broker, entrepreneur, and innovative thinker, Shirley found success in business opportunities and used her intelligence and resourcefulness to build a successful and satisfying life. Filled with intellectual curiosity, Shirley enjoyed her time as a member of the Philosophers’ Sunday School at First Broad Street UMC, and always enjoyed having deep conversations with friends and family and engaging on current affairs and topics.

Reading was a constant pleasure throughout her life, whether she was on a boat with her adoring husband, Fred, along the Intracoastal Waterway, at her homes in Florida and Tennessee, or while traveling to various places around the world, Shirley always had her imagination and a book in hand.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paris Lee Pendleton and Elizabeth Gammon Pendleton, and is survived by her husband, Fred Carlson, and children, Paula Cate (and Keith), Louise Ratcliff Bailey Dickson (and Todd), and Darby Ratcliff (and Teresa), in addition to stepdaughters Donna Grimard (and Laval) and Cindy Carter. Grandchildren include Allison Stewart (and Jerry), Rachel De Luise (and Anthony), Chris Cate (and Lori), Kevin Cate (and Ashley), and Elizabeth Ray (and Whitney), in addition to Jacqueline Grimard, Christine Clancy, and Nicolas Grimard, Wes Carter, and Justin Carter. Great-grandchildren include Stephanie Naegle (and Bradley), Sam Stewart, Sara Stewart, Bailey De Luise, Bella Grace De Luise, Ava Cate, Cameron Cate, Colton Cate, Ainsley Cate, Emery Cate, Edison Cate, Elijah Ray, and Isaiah Ray, and eight step grandchildren.

Through her words and example, Shirley inspired others to think deeply, read widely, stay curious, and live boldly, embodied by her belief that “If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.” Thoreau

To visit with the family in memory of Shirley, please join us at Wheeler United Methodist Church in Blountville on Wednesday, March 4th, at 5:00 pm, with Rev. Crystal Smith and Rev. Jack Weikel officiating, followed by food and a celebration of life.

Donations can be made to Wheeler UMC,211 N Sanders St, Blountville, TN 37617, and/or First Broad Street UMC, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.

