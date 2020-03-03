Lucille “Lucy” Walker, 80, of Hawkins County, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2020, peacefully at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Luther “L.S” Gilbert and Lula Mae Crawford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Tommy” Walker; one son, Tommy L. Walker; one brother, Luther “Bud” Gilbert; one sister, Edna Arnold.

She is survived by one sister, Margaret Head and her husband Denver; one niece, Tonya Falin; five nephews, Michael Gilbert, Alex Arnold, Alvis Arnold, Douglas Head and Dallas Head; several great nieces and nephews.

The family of Lucille “Lucy” Walker will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday in the Bowser Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Michael Gilbert, Rick Falin, George “Steven” Harless, Travis Blair, Steve Harless, and Jim Jordan. Honorary pallbearer will be Angela “Brooke” Harless. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Thursday.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Diamond with Amedisys Hospice.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to Carter-Trent Funeral Home, to take care of funeral expenses.

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Walker family.