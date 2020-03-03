Lottie Rosmand (Laney) Dooley

WEBER CITY, VA - Lottie Dooley, 80, Weber City, VA passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Nova.

Lottie was born on August 27, 1939 in Scott County, VA and was the daughter of the late Ervin Junior Dooley and Gladys Etta (Laney) Dooley.

Husband, Henry Hudson Dooley (2002), daughter, Debra Ann Helton, and sister, Louise Victoria Baldwin also preceded her in death.

Surviving are daughters, Diane Begley (James) Ft. Blackmore, VA, Kathy Dooley, Gate City, VA; sons, Danny Rhea Dooley, Dungannon, VA, Ricky Dooley (Julie), Dungannon, VA; sister, Stella Mae Mitchell (J.L.), Dungannon, VA; grandchildren, Jamie Begley, Jason Begley, Jessica Begley, Timmy Helton, Matthew Helton, Marty Reece, Cheyanne Dooley; special grandson, Jacob Dooley; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ruby Nell Rhodes, Sherry Owens, Judy Sumner.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Terry Rhoton officiating. Durham’s Chapel will be providing music.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Carters Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

