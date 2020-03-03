Mary Elizabeth Flanary

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5 from 5 to 7 pm at the First Apostolic Faith Church, Appalachia, with services beginning at 7 officiated by Rev. Johnny Flanary and Rev. Emil Schenck. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, March 6 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the Church at 12 noon for the procession to the cemetery.

Roy A. Green Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.