Nashville musicians to hold concert for tornado relief

NASHVILLE — Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists are holding a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado.

The concert — called “To Nashville, With Love” — is set for Monday at Marathon Music Works and features artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.

Tickets for the event sold out in less than two hours, but donations through the ticket link are still being accepted.

Some in Nashville’s music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit, as well as the office for Dualtone Records, which works with artists like The Lumineers and Amos Lee.

At least six tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee during the series of storms that killed 24 people and caused massive damage, the National Weather Service in Nashville.