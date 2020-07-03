Area tracks expect plenty of racing fireworks over holiday weekend

Plenty of fireworks are expected on the local racing scene over Independence Day weekend.

There’s a little something for every fan, whether you like seeing stock cars trade paint at Kingsport Speedway, dirt late models slide through the turns at Volunteer Speedway, drag racing at Cherokee Race Park or motocross in the Hot Summer Supercross Series opener at I-81 Motorsports Park.

KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY

Driver autographs before and fireworks after the races are scheduled for Friday’s WQUT Independence Clash at Kingsport Speedway.

In between, six races of NASCAR Weekly Series action are slated for the three-eighths-mile concrete oval, highlighted by 60-lap Late Model Stock and twin Pure 4 features.

Kres VanDyke has been the top driver in the Late Model ranks to this point. The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet swept twin features at Kingsport last week and has three wins on the season.

The Pure 4 division is the deepest at the track, which is seeing car counts in the 20 to 25 range. Billy Byington edged Craig Phelps in a tough battle for the victory last Friday.

Derek Lane has two wins in the Sportsman division but faces plenty of competition, including from his brother Trey.

Kevin Canter in Mod 4 and Tony Dockery in Pure Street are undefeated in 2020. Kirby Gobble and Dennis Arnold are threatening to end Canter’s unbeaten streak in Mod 4, and Rob Austin and Jay Swecker are on Dockery’s heels in Pure Street.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and racing is slated to start at 8 p.m.

VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY

For a third week in a row, the Bulls Gap dirt track hosts a major show, this time a Schaffer’s Iron-Man Super Late Model championship and American Crate All-Star Series doubleheader on Saturday.

A big fireworks show is set to follow the $5,000-to-win Super Late Model feature on the four-tenths-mile track. The American Crate Late Models are racing in the $2,000-to-win Star-Spangled 40.

There also are features for the Modified Street, Classic and Front Wheel Drive divisions.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m., followed by hot laps at 7 p.m. and then qualifying and racing.

CHEROKEE RACE PARK

The Rogersville dragstrip hosts its annual Firecracker Race on Saturday with a $2,000-to-win Box race and a $1,000-to-win No Box race. The Motorcycle and Junior Dragster classes also are slated to run.

A test-and-tune is set for Friday with the gates open at 5 p.m. Overnight camping and showers are available for the racers.

Double entries are allowed in each class and buy-back rules will depend on the number of entries.

Cherokee Race Park has run three races this season under the IHRA Summit SuperSeries program, the largest and most prestigious national championship in bracket racing. Points races are scheduled for July 11 and July 18, and IHRA-member champions qualify for the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals on Oct. 15-17 at Memphis International Raceway.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS

The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series kicks off, with rounds 1 and 2 scheduled for Friday and Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.

Fifteen rounds of racing overall are on docket, featuring classes ranging from 51cc for the youngest riders to the pros.

Local races are scheduled to take place at I-81 and Muddy Creek Raceway.

Other host facilities are in Wytheville, Forest City, North Carolina, and Travelers Rest, South Carolina.