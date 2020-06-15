NASCAR All-Star Race to run at Bristol

The move from traditional venue Charlotte Motor Speedway, the result of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina, was first reported by Motorsport.com and later confirmed Monday by a NASCAR source.

This will be only the second time in the history of an event that began as The Winston in 1985 that the race is held somewhere other than Charlotte. NASCAR ran the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986 but moved back to Charlotte the following year.

The date remains unchanged. The race is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, starting at 7 p.m., and slated to be televised on FS1 and broadcast on PRN radio.

NASCAR fans have long clamored for the All-Star Race to be moved from the 1.5-mile Charlotte track to Bristol’s action-packed half-mile bullpen.

Kyle Larson edged Kevin Harvick to win the 2019 All-Star race. Jimmie Johnson holds the record with four All-Star wins, followed by Jeff Gordon and the late Dale Earnhardt with three each.

Darrell Waltrip won the inaugural All-Star Race in 1985. Bill Elliott won the race when it was held at Atlanta.