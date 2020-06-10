Decker loses seat, rides on to Muddy Creek victory

Who needs a seat on a 4-wheeler anyway?

Zack Decker lost the seat off his Honda on the second lap of Sunday’s Pro Mod feature at the ATV MX National Championship race at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville.

Despite the challenge of going over the high jumps and hard bumps, the 16-year-old Pennsylvania rider outdistanced Florida veteran Wes Lewis and Indiana speedster Michael Perkins to win the race.

Decker had another obstacle to overcome after getting off course and losing the lead on the first lap of the race.

“I got the holeshot, but on the first lap, I hit a weird kicker on the straightaway and it shot me off the track,” he said. “I fell back to third. I made a quick pass for second and a lap after that, my seat fell off.

“I just had to ride my tail off and stay smart,” Decker added. “I’ve never had the seat fall off like that, but I couldn’t lay back as they’re great riders.”

Lewis and Perkins had a spirited battle for second before Lewis emerged with the spot.

The fight for fourth place was even more nip and tuck. Texas’ Cesar Jimenez and Michigan’s Chase Seeley battled to the end before Jimenez took the position.

All of the top five rode Hondas.

Decker wasn’t the only Pennsylvania rider to cash in over the weekend.

Joel Hetrick, riding a Honda, won Saturday’s Pro division race, winning both motos. Illinois racer Chade Wienen finished second on a Yamaha.

Nebraska rider Brandon Hoag rounded out the podium finishers on a Honda. Tennessean Alan Myers and New Jersey rider Nick Gennusa, on Yamahas, completed the top five.

With riders all over America participating, Wisconsin’s Andrea Berger won the women’s race. Ohio’s Michelle Jenkins and Kentucky’s Niamh Shaz were the other podium finishers.

Locals included Jonesborough’s Chris Furches, who rode a Honda to seventh place in the Open B race, and Suzuki rider Jeremy McNeal of Fall Branch, who finished eighth in the 30+ Veteran C race.

Muddy Creek is hosting a practice weekend. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, and open practices Saturday and Sunday run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY

Kingsport Speedway looks to get back on track Friday after rain dampened efforts at the “Concrete Jungle” last week.

Five divisions of racing are scheduled for the three-eighths-mile concrete oval: the featured Late Model Stocks, Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street.

Practice and qualifying will be followed by racing scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY

The four-tenths-mile dirt track at Bulls Gap will be silent this Saturday night while preparing for huge back-to-back weekends.

The World of Outlaws Late Models will visit Volunteer Speedway on June 19-20. East Tennessee drivers Scott Bloomquist, Jimmy Owens and Shannon Buckingham are among the local favorites.

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart leads a strong contingent for the Ollie’s All-Star Circuit of Champions “Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals,” set for June 27-28.

Advance tickets are on sale for both special events.

DRAG RACING ACTION

The DER Bracket Series opens its season this weekend at Bristol Dragway. A test-and-tune scheduled for Friday will be followed by bracket racing on Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open at noon Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Cherokee Race Park in Rogersville also has a test-and-tune set for Friday, followed by a Gamblers race and open comp. An IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race is scheduled for Saturday.

Contact Jeff Birchfield via email at [email protected]