Ford romps to victory at Volunteer Speedway

The Johnson City driver set the fast time in qualifying and led all 30 laps of the Crate Late Model division feature. He was in a class by himself, quickly pulling away at the start and staying comfortably out front throughout the race.

It was the first win of the season for Ford after a string of top-five finishes at different tracks.

“We’ve been fast, not real good luck,” said the 32-year-old driver of the in the No. 83 Chevrolet. “We finally had a little luck tonight.”

A little luck and a lot of speed carried Ford around the four-tenths-mile clay oval in 13.276 seconds on his qualifying lap.

In the lead, Ford was able to run the high line he wanted and avoided some of the rough spots in the track that nearest challengers Jason Cardwell and Shannon Emery faced.

“When you’re out front, you can control the pace and where you want to run,” Ford said. “It was a lot harder for the cars behind me, especially where the holes were. There were definite lines you had to run and if you missed them, you got into some bad holes. It was a very physical race tonight.”

Emery, a Morristown racer driving for a Colonial Heights car owner, started on the outside pole. He and Cardwell became embroiled in a battle for second and they traded the position multiple times.

Cardwell, a Knoxville driver sponsored by Wartburg Speedway, finally pulled a slide job on lap 16 to take over the runner-up spot for good. However, he didn’t have anything for Ford.

“Jensen had this place figured out. I’m pretty happy with the way we ran,” Cardwell said. “I was talking to Shannon, I would hit a rut and wash up and then he would do the same thing. We had a blast. I wish we were doing it for first and second, but we had a good time.”

Emery enjoyed the side-by-side racing as well. It was hard for either driver to gain an advantage in what appeared to be equally matched cars.

“We had a good race. He would hit a rut, get out of the groove and I would pass him. Then, I would hit a rut and he would pass me,” Emery said. “It was a good, clean battle. I love this track. It’s a wide-open track, hammer-down fast.”

Taylor Coffman was fourth and Jacob Owens, a successful asphalt racer in the Southeast Super Truck Series making his Crate Late Model debut, finished fifth.

The rest of the top 10 were Nathan Martin, Tyler Smith, Jamie Stanley, Cameron Skinner and Tim Sant, a former Alaska resident now living in the Tri-Cities.

Johnson City’s Jackie Hughes, who debuted a new No. 27 Chevrolet, finished 11th.

“I got a new car and it was like a practice session for me,” Hughes said. “The right quarter-panel was about the only thing I got tore up, but the car felt really good.”

GOOD OL’ ROCKY TOP

Knoxville drivers Adam Mitchell (Sportsman Late Model) and John Byers (Mini-Stock) rolled to easy victories.

Mitchell, in the No. 50, turned a qualifying lap even faster than Ford’s Crate car to lead a field of 21 Sportsman racers. Addison Cardwell emerged from a tight battle to give his family a second runner-up finish of the night. Warren McMahan, Dustin Ratliff and Brad Seagle rounded out the top five.

Byers outran Greg Everhart, John Fox, Damien Holt and Tom Amburgey in the Mini-Stock race.

David Clark of Tazewell won the Modified Street race, fighting off a challenge from Logan Hickey for the victory. Clark dedicated his win to a pair of close friends, Wendell “Doc” Petty and John Young, who recently died.

CLASSIC FINISH

The evening got off to a roaring start when Knoxville’s Michael Millsap beat Kentucky racer Lee Stevens in a photo finish. The .001-second margin of victory, a matter of inches, was the closest finish in speedway history.

Millsap battled Lee Merritt, Adam Engel and Stevens throughout the 20-lap race. Merritt had trouble, and Engel, Chris McKinney and Charles Bates rounded out the top five.

CHANGING CARS

Brandon Kinzer of Lexington, Kentucky, won the 20-lap Open Wheel Modified feature after the left-rear wheel hub broke off leader Blake Brown’s car.

It was a successful transition for Kinzer, a longtime Super Late Model racer, in his switch to the open-wheel cars. Jesse Rupe finished runner-up and Wayne James took third place.