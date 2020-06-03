NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals rescheduled for October

Bristol Dragway officials announced Wednesday the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals have been reset for Oct. 9-11 as part of National Hot Rod Association’s revised 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

The revised weekend schedule for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will include a condensed format, with NHRA Sportsman qualifying, time trials and exhibition classes only on Friday, followed by NHRA Pro qualifying on Saturday and NHRA Pro and Sportsman final eliminations on Sunday.

“We can’t wait to hear the roar of nitro-powered engines rumbling once again at historic Bristol Dragway,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway. “We anticipate a lot of championship drama in the top classes taking place during the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals given the event’s new location on the 2020 Mello Yello Series schedule.”

In addition to the Nitro Top Fuel and Funny Car categories, Pro Stock is making its return to Bristol following a one-year absence and Pro Stock Motorcycle will compete at Bristol for the first time since 2000.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel) and Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), are expected to try to defend their titles. Other favorites include two-time defending Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence and 16-time Funny Car champion John Force.

With elapsed times reaching the 6.45-second range and speeds reaching 215 mph, the “factory hot rod” Pro Stock category is in the midst of some of the closest racing in history as the class prepares for a return to Bristol.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle category returns to Bristol Dragway for the first time since the Winston Showdown exhibition races of 1999-2000. Three-time champion Angelle Sampey and Steve Johnson are the only current riders who raced at that event.

Bristol Motor Speedway officials also announced the annual Monster Truck event, which was scheduled for July 11, has been canceled. Thunder Valley Street Fights at the drag strip has added dates for June 6 and June 20. The DER Bracket Racing Series will offer races on June 12-14, June 26-28 and July 24-26.

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Who will be the next driver to suffer misfortune at the “Concrete Jungle?”

Defending Late Model Stock track champion Nik Williams looked to be cruising to an easy win on Kingsport Speedway’s 3/8-mile concrete oval last Friday night, but he slammed the wall with six laps to go when a right front tire was cut on his No. 32 Chevrolet.

With the old saying that cautions breed cautions, leaders Hayden Woods and Kres VanDyke tangled on the restart. Chase Dixon, a 16-year-old rookie driver from Abingdon, emerged to take an unlikely victory.

Kingsport Speedway has an open test session scheduled Thursday from 3-8 p.m.

All five weekly divisions — Late Model Stock, Sportsman, Pure 4, Pure Street and Mod 4 — will be on tap for Friday’s races.

The track deserves praise for taking care of its fans in the season-opener. Running behind schedule, track officials made the decision to use practice times for setting the starting lineup. By doing that, they saved over an hour of cars qualifying to start racing.

Despite a couple of long red-flag delays, the racing was finished before midnight.

MUD SLINGING AT THE GAP

Volunteer Speedway opened to a huge crowd and massive car count on May 22. Action is scheduled to resume at the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track Friday with a six-division, weekly racing program.

Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, Modified Street, Classic and Mini Stock divisions are on the schedule.

Hot laps are slated to begin at 7 p.m., followed by qualifying for the Crate and Sportsman divisions and racing.

More details are starting to emerge about the Food City presents the All Star Circuit of Champions “Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals” scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28.

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart is scheduled to race in the event. Stewart won two races in the series last season. He ranks eighth in the 2020 point standings.

MOTOCROSS EVENTS

The AMA ATV Motocross Championship is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Muddy Creek Raceway. The Blountville track has two open practice ride days scheduled for June 13-14, followed by a Loretta Lynn’s youth regional qualifier the following weekend.

A revised schedule for the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series has been released. The series is set to kick off with two opening rounds July 3-4 at I-81 Motorsports Park.