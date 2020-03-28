2013 Kingsport Speedway race to air on Facebook

KINGSPORT — Speedway Videos Productions, in partnership with Kingsport Speedway, will air a replay of the March 29, 2013, race at “The Concrete Jungle.”

The replay is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. on the Speedway Videos Production Facebook page. In conjunction, Kingsport Speedway will engage with fans during a watch party on the track’s Facebook page.

Racing at Kingsport Speedway is postponed until at least the second week of May because of the coronavirus pandemic.