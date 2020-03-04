Michigan rider pulls off sweep in Muddy Creek opener

Marshal Weltin made sure a nearly 12-hour, 700-mile trip to Muddy Creek Raceway paid off.

The Ubly, Michigan, rider swept the 450 and 250 Pro races in Sunday’s THOR Mega Series season-opening motocross event at the iconic Blountville track.

The Kawasaki rider outpaced Cory Cooper of Pennington Gap for the 250 win and then bested Ohio’s James Justice in the 450 Pro race.

Weltin, who moved to South Carolina during his high school years and later raced in Europe, went undefeated in six motos, counting his win in the 20+ division. The showing is part of a strong comeback for Weltin, who injured his shoulder in a 2019 Supercross event and missed the rest of that season.

Since last summer, he has been barnstorming the country, winning some of the biggest races.

Justice finished second in both 450 motos, followed by fellow KTM rider Hans Neel of Piney Flats. Neel won in the 35+ Division, holding off Kingsport’s Kevin Walker.

Yamaha riders Troy Knight of Mosheim and Jed Drive of Lexington, North Carolina, rounded out the top five.

LOCAL WINNERS

Walker raced his Yamaha in four classes and earned wins in the 40+, 45+ and 50+ races. Piney Flats’ Haden Gang won the 250C race on a Honda.

Kingsport teenager Carson Eads rode his Honda to the Super Mini 12-16 win. The Sullivan Central student finished second to Minnesota rider Trevin Nelson in two other classes. Norton’s Alex Colley was winner in two 65cc classes and runner-up in the 85cc, 9-11 class.

OTHER STRONG FINISHES

Michigan’s Jeremy Way won the first 450D moto and held off Johnson City’s Hayden Graham and Stephen Watkins for the overall title.

Michael Lambert of Gray posted a runner-up finish in the Collegeboy 14-24 class and Tyler Hopkins of Wise was second in 450B.

Hampton’s Will Andrews earned two second-place finishes, to North Carolina riders Cooper Grant in Schoolboy 2 and Brandon Berrier in 450C. Berrier outran Kingsport’s Brandon Gilliam to win the Unlimited C/D class.

MORE YOUTH MOVEMENT

Brayden Monteith, the 8-year-old son of former Kingsport Speedway track champion Nate Monteith, is making his mark in the karting world.

Monteith, a second-grade student at Bristol’s Sullins Academy, won the Beginner Box Stock Outlaw Winged Kart race last Saturday at the Appalachian Indoor Winter Showdown in Wytheville.

The event at the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center brought together some of the top young kart racers in the Southeast.

Monteith qualifies as one of them following a rookie season at Millbridge (N.C.) Speedway in which he won three A-Main features. On Saturday, he was second fastest in qualifying and won his heat race.

He swapped the lead a couple of times before getting out front and staying there. The fourth-generation racer is following in the tracks of his dad, his grandfather Don and his great-grandfather, the late Wayne Snow.

Nate Monteith started in karts before moving to full-size cars. He won 72 Late Model Stock races and four track championships, two at Kingsport and two at Lonesome Pine. Tentative plans for Brayden are to also compete in some Bandolero races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Contact Jeff Birchfield by emailing [email protected]