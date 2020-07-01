Bones found at Kingsport home - not of forensic significance

KINGSPORT – Bones discovered earlier this year at a Fulton Avenue home have been identified as being of human origin.

However, an investigation by medical experts has determined the remains were “not of forensic significance,” indicating no sign of foul play.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to a Fulton Avenue residence on Jan. 7, 2020, after a group of contractors discovered some bones while installing ductwork in the crawl space underneath the house.

The bones were collected and sent to the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine for initial inspection and subsequently forwarded to the University of Tennessee Department of Forensic Anthropology for further evaluation, the release states.

Last month, detectives received a detailed investigative report outlining the forensic anthropological findings. According to the report, the bones consisted of several fragments, but not a complete skeleton, and were identified as being of human origin - most likely that of an adult female.

The report also indicated that the level of erosion and overall condition of the bones were consistent with “coffin wear,” meaning that the bones had possibly been in a casket at some point in the distant past. The report concluded that the remains were “not of forensic significance,” indicating no sign of foul play.

Based upon these findings, the case has now been classified as closed and inactive, the release states. However, police say it could be reopened at any time should any new investigative leads develop. The identity of the decedent to whom the bones belonged remains a mystery.