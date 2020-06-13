Cave Springs, Cane Patch recreation areas reopening June 19

NORTON — Two recreational and camping areas in the Clinch Ranger District will reopen in a week, according to officials of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

The Cane Patch Campground in Wise County and Cave Springs Recreation Area in Lee County are among more than 20 recreation and camping sites across the two national forests that will reopen between June 11 and June 19.

Cane Patch and Cave Springs are both scheduled for a June 19 reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic led to closing of U.S. Forest Service sites across the region.

The High Knob Observation Tower near Norton has already reopened, but the High Knob campground remains closed.

The Bark Camp Day Use Area in Scott County is currently open, but restrooms and camping are unavailable.

The Forest Service recommends that visitors to recreation and camping sites follow Virginia Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as basic outdoor safety and sanitation measures:

— Avoid crowded areas.

— Be careful with campfires and wildlife.

— Bring extra food, water and clothing in case of an emergency.

— Be prepared to take your waste home with you since trash services and restrooms are not available in many areas.

For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like COVID-19, go to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.

For more information on recreation sites in the George Washington and Jefferson National forests, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.