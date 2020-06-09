Appalachian Fair canceled due to COVID-19

GRAY – The Board of Directors of the Appalachian Fair announced Tuesday that this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 24-29, has been canceled.

The board made the decision based on guidance and recommendations from the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the CDC, according to a news release.

The decision was made after many conversations with the state and local health leaders. With the restrictions caused by COVID-19, the board does not feel it could create the same safe and enjoyable fair experience the region has grown to expect.

“The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” said Phil Booher, fair manager, in a news release. “The effect this will have on all businesses, families, farms, adult and youth competitors, exhibitors, and sponsors will be felt in the community for several years.”

Plans are already in the works for next year’s fair, which is set for Aug. 23-28, 2021.