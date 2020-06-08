What's being built and renovated in the Model City?

KINGSPORT — Construction activity in the city last year was a mixed bag.

The number of building permits issued rose from the previous year, though the estimated construction value of those permits dropped by more than $50 million. Single-family housing starts were also down from the previous year, but the average price of those houses increased by $2,000.

These were just some of the conclusions from the Kingsport Building Division’s 2019 annual report. The document includes information and statistics on building permits, housing and commercial starts and inspections performed within the city during the past year.

TOP FIVE BUILDING PERMITS

Kingsport issued more building permits in 2019 as compared to 2018, but the estimated construction value of those permits dropped by nearly half.

— In 2019, there were 637 building permits issued with an estimated construction value of $55.8 million.

— In 2018, the city issued 497 building permits with an estimated construction value of more than $108 million.

— In 2017, there were 527 building permits issued with an estimated construction value of more than $138 million.

Here are the top five building permits issued by Kingsport in 2019:

— PETWORKS: $3.3 million (new animal shelter)

— City Hall relocation: $3 million

— Miracle Field project: $2.3 million

— Aquatic Center expansion: $2 million

— HMG Meadowview: $1.8 million

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Kingsport issued seven permits for new commercial development in 2019 with a total value of $7.9 million. The city also issued 85 permits for commercial alterations and additions, with a total construction cost of $24.7 million.

By comparison, the Model City issued 13 permits for new commercial development in 2018 with a total value of $42.1 million.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Kingsport issued 55 permits for new, single-family dwellings during 2019 with a total construction value of $12.8 million. The average cost per home increased from $231,121 to $233,684 with the largest permit being $1 million.

In 2018, Kingsport issued 86 new, single-family dwelling permits with a total construction value of $19.6 million.

Leading the residential development list were Cherokee Bend with six new homes, five new homes built on Union Street, with Anchor Point, Chase Meadows and Old Island each adding four homes. Polo Fields added three houses and the Edinburgh and Harmony Ridge each added two.

Four duplexes were built valued at $148,920 each and a four-unit apartment building was permitted with a value of $725,000.

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Year Number of permits Estimated value

2019 637 $55.8 million

2018 497 $108 million

2017 527 $138 million

2016 577 $110.7 million

2015 715 $87.5 million

2014 1,264 $80 million