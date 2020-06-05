Kingsport police searching for motorcycle thief

KINGSPORT — City police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a motorcycle from the parking lot of the Allandale Falls apartment complex.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the theft of a black 2010 Triumph was reported shortly after midnight on May 21

More than a week later, on May 30, the owner of the motorcycle reported to Kingsport police that he had seen his stolen bike at the Roadrunner Market,1312 S. John B. Dennis Highway. The owner told police the Triumph emblems had apparently been removed and replaced with several Harley-Davidson and Skoal decals.

If you can provide the identity of this “person of interest” in the accompanying photo, know where the stolen motorcycle is located or have any additional information to assist with this investigation, you are asked to contact the KPD at (423) 229-9429 or central dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Citizen Feedback forms at the city’s website, www.kingsporttn.gov.