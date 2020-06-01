Warriors Path to celebrate National Trails Day

KINGSPORT — Though COVID-19 has postponed or canceled many events, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

One such opportunity is coming up Saturday on National Trails Day. Though some parks, including Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, have canceled their scheduled activities for that day, Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is moving forward with its celebration, with the appropriate safety measures in place.

What is National Trails Day?

Coordinated by the American Hiking Society, National Trails Day falls on the first Saturday in June each year. The event encourages people to enjoy and preserve any trail on public land, not just national scenic and historic trails.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Hiking Society is holding a digital campaign for National Trails Day this year, rather than its usual promotion of in-person events. Even so, there are still a few opportunities to celebrate the day with other hikers, with social distancing enforced.

How can you participate?

Warriors Path has a full slate of activities planned for National Trails Day on June 6. Below is the schedule of events.

9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. — Hike the Mountain Bike Trails: Did you know that there is a National Recreational Trail system at Warriors Path? National Trails Day is a perfect day to enjoy these awesome trails! Come enjoy one of three scenic 2-3 mile hikes through diverse wildlife habitats. Wear comfortable hiking shoes. Bring water and snacks. Meet at the Warriors Path mountain bike trails parking lot.

3 p.m. — Hike and Creek Walk: Hike to a clear flowing stream, then walk in the stream! Discover the amazing world of life underwater. Wear old clothes and old tennis shoes and be prepared to get wet. Meet at the pool parking lot.

6 p.m. — 100 Inch Hike: One hundred inches isn’t very far, unless you’re as small as a bug! Let’s explore life on the tiny side with a series of very short hikes. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.

For public health and safety reasons, each hike will be limited to 10 people (one leader and nine participants). Preregistration is required. The Night Hike scheduled for 9 p.m. has already sold out.

To register for an event, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.