Two Kingsport restaurants ransacked

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport restaurants were ransacked early Sunday morning, and law enforcement is asking for your help in identifying the perpetrators.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, burglars struck Sloopy's and the adjacent Braeden's BBQ & Catering on North Eastman Road at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday. Police say both restaurants were ransacked, and while nothing appears to have been stolen from Sloopy's, a significant amount of cash was stolen from Braeden's.

Surveillance video showed what appeared to be two white male suspects dressed in all dark-colored clothing, with hoods, face masks and gloves. According to the release, while one suspect's clothing appears to be white in the photo, it was in fact dark in color.

Anyone who recognizes him or who may have any additional information to help solve this case, is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department (423) 229-9429 or call central dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Citizen Feedback forms at the city’s website www.kingsporttn.gov.