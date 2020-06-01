Scott's Farms suspends operations after 38 employees test positive for COVID-19

UNICOI — After 38 employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Scott's Strawberry & Tomato Farms announced Monday that it had suspended operations.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and valued customers,” company President Steve Scott said in a news release. “We are working closely with the Northeast Regional Health Office to manage the impact of this illness on our team members, their families and our communities.”

The news release noted that Scott’s had completed employee testing for COVID-19. Team members who tested positive will be isolated for at least 10 days and contacts will be quarantined for 14 days according to CDC guidelines.

The company said Scott's team members will receive daily clinical symptom screenings, in addition to a host of protective steps Scott's Farm has put in place that meet CDC and Department of Health guidance for preventing COVID-19. These include temperature checks for all team members before every shift, providing protective face masks to all team members and a range of social distancing measures.

The news release quoted a Food and Drug administration statement: “There is no evidence of food, food containers or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID- 19. If you are concerned about contamination of food or food packaging, wash your hands after handling food packaging, after removing food from the packaging, before you prepare food for eating and before you eat.”

The company also quoted a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to “clean fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or cooking, unless the package says the contents have been washed.”

Story courtesy of the Johnson City Press