Scott Rotary gives scholarships to high school seniors

The club presented scholarships last week to Aubrey Powers, Seth Chambers and Sophie Vermillion, who each represent one of the county’s three high schools. The club will sponsor three $1,000 scholarships toward each student’s first, second and third year of higher education, for a total of $3,000 per student.

“Our Scott County Rotary Club is so excited to award a $3,000 Rotary Scholarship to a student from each of the three local high schools,” said Jeff Montgomery, chairman of the club’s Scholarship Committee. “We wish them continued success as they pursue their career goals.”

About the scholarships

The Rotary Club of Scott County awards scholarships to one student at each high school, with the first $1,000 given after graduation from high school. The second year’s scholarship is awarded upon the successful completion of the first year, and the third year’s scholarship upon completion of the second year.

The scholarships are paid to the school in the student’s name. Scholarships recipients agree to perform 20 hours of community service work directly related to Rotary projects in each year the scholarship is received.

From Twin Springs High School

Aubrey Powers, daughter of Brian and Alicia Powers, intends to study nursing at UVA-Wise.

“The serious situation we are currently facing in our world, the COVID-19 pandemic, has really had a dramatic effect on me,” Powers said. “All the experiences I was supposed to have as a high school senior have been replaced with the unknown. I definitely took for granted and didn’t expect that I wouldn’t get to spend the last few months with my classmates. Life is more serious now. No more comfort zone. This experience has shown me to appreciate every day I get with those I love and having the freedom to be able to do what I want. The seriousness of this virus has made me realize how important it is to be compassionate and always help others. It has shown me how important it is to have caring healthcare workers that work hard for their patients. This only strengthens my desire to be able to give to my community the way so many of them are now. I have been very blessed to have my family to help guide me to be the best person I can be and to always put God and others first. I hope to be able to give these same experiences to my future patients and my family one day.”

From Rye Cove High School

Seth Chambers, son of Pete and Wendy Chambers, plans to study international relations and strategic intelligence studies at Liberty University.

“This will allow me to achieve my goal of serving in some form of government,” Chambers said. “Liberty University is my dream school not only because of its fantastic academic programs, but also because it will give me the opportunity to grow spiritually as well. I love not only that aspect of the school, but their love to serve others as well. I believe the opportunities to do missions here would make me an excellent example for Scott County serving others.”

From Gate City High School

Sophie Vermillion, daughter of Scott and Leanne Vermillion, intends to study education with a concentration in mathematics at UVA-Wise.

“There have been several influences throughout my lifetime that have contributed to my desire of becoming a teacher,” Vermillion said. “First, both of my parents have devoted their professional life to educating, coaching, and mentoring young students. My mother has taught at the elementary school level and my father at the high school level. Both have helped me learn how to prioritize my time and discipline my studies.”