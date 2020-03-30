Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issues 2-week 'safer at home' order, closes non-essential businesses

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Lee on Monday issued a two-week statewide order closing non-essential businesses and telling Tennesseans to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The “safer at home” order, filed Monday afternoon, enacts similar restrictions put in place by mayors in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and governors in at least 30 other states. In recent days, some smaller cities in Tennessee have also implemented such orders.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through April 14, during which time only essential businesses are to continue operating and residents are to stay home "as much as possible," per Executive Order 22, which was filed Monday with the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.

Our partners at The Tennessean have more.