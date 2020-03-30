logo

Johnson City, Washington County issue safer at home orders

Contributed to the Press • Today at 3:30 PM

Johnson City and Washington County have both issued safer at home orders as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a press release Monday afternoon, the county said Mayor Joe Grandy, in conjunction with other mayors in the region, is issuing an executive order declaring a local state of emergency and a safer at home directive.

The City of Johnson City today issued a Declaration of Local Emergency and Proclamation of Civil Emergency, which includes a Safer at Home order that closes non-essential businesses, requires CDC social distancing guidelines and restricts travel. The order will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and will remain in effect until April 6, 2020 with the potential to extend as needed.

