Scott County declares emergency, announces office closures due to COVID-19

County leaders announced the emergency, along with several office closures, in emailed statements Monday afternoon. The office closures will begin tomorrow and will be in effect until further notice.

Local emergency

County Administrator Freda Starnes declared the state of emergency for the county, noting that exposure to COVID-19 is a “threat to public health and safety to the residents of Scott County” and “constitutes an emergency or disaster of such sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant a coordinated governmental response to mitigate the spread of the disease.”

The emergency declaration also states:

• Public facilities owned and operated by the county may be closed as determined prudent by the county administrator, in consultation with the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, to avoid community spread of the virus.

• All citizens of Scott County are encouraged to practice social distancing and personal hygiene as recommended by the Scott County Department of Health to protect against community spread.

• All public officials and employees of Scott County should exercise the utmost diligence in discharge of the duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in the execution of emergency laws, regulations and directives, both state and local.

• All citizens are called upon and directed to comply with emergency measures, to cooperate with the Scott County Department of Emergency Management in the execution of emergency operational plans, and to comply with the lawful directions of properly identified public officials.

Office closures

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, the following offices will be closed to the public until further notice:

• Scott County Administrators Office

• Scott County Building Official

• Scott County Public Animal Shelter – Officers will continue to answer emergency calls and if interested in owner surrender or adoption, appointments will be made for serious adopters only during the hours of 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

• Scott County Economic Development Authority

• Scott County Voter Registrar – Curbside voting for town elections is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 190 Beech St. in Gate City.