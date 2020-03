The Mountain Home VA Medical Center has one veteran patient with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a list posted on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The patient is on home quarantine. The department reports that as of March 23 it is handling 204 positive cases in veterans across the U.S.

The VA urged all visitors who do not feel well to please postpone their visits to VA facilities.

