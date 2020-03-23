Kingsport board meeting to be livestreamed

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) is meeting virtually for Tuesday night’s regular meeting, as it did for Monday night’s BMA work session. The work session livestream , clickable through the city website , kingsporttn.gov, was audible but had audio gaps.

Mayor Pat Shull said the virtual meeting, which had five of seven BMA members fully online and Shull and four others in the meeting room spaced six feet apart, complies with a cornoavirus executive order by Gov. Bill Lee. Aside from the livestream, a video of the meetings should be available on the website in two days.“We believe we are fully in compliance with the new requirements,” Shull said. “We want to keep the public informed.”

City Manager Chris McCartt said the budget and spending plans will be adjusted to be more conservative. “Obviously we are in uncharted waters,” McCartt said. “We are doing everything we can to protect the citizens and businesses we provide.”

Agenda items include purchase of a back hoe, school bus and contract for school system maintenance uniforms, as well as an extension of a mechanism to continue getting revenues from room rentals in a section of the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Alderman James Phillips said he was impressed with how prepared the city staff has been, while Aldermen Tommy Olterman urged everybody to wash hands often, social distance and follow other recommendations of the federal and state government. Darrell Duncan said the livestream was “technology at is best,” Betsy Cooper thanked sanitation and childcare workers still on the job and Jennifer Adler thanked Kingsport City Schools for providing free meals to students. Officials said Vice Mayor Colette George could hear but could not talk with other BMA members during the work session.

