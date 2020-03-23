Kingsport City Hall, public-facing departments to close

KINGSPORT – The city of Kingsport is altering its services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services will be altered at noon today, March 23. These alterations are expected to be in place for at least the next six to eight weeks to protect both employees and residents.

Kingsport City Hall – Customer Service

The customer service center will close to the public at noon. For customers who need new service, customer service will work with the customer to get the needed documentation through email and text. Call (423) 343-9860.

Utility payments can be made in person at the Justice Center. Enter through the main entrance, and you will be directed to the correct window.

Customers have several other options available to pay their utility bills. Kingsport encourages the use of these during this time:

• Pay online at the city website, kingsporttn.gov.

• Pay over the phone by calling (423) 343-9860.

• Deposit payment in the drop box located outside city hall.

• Mail to PO Box 880, Kingsport, TN 37662 or 225 W. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Improvement Building – Building, Development Services, Code Enforcement

For customers that need permits, inspections, planning and zoning or code enforcement, please follow the guidelines below. All the departments listed below can be found on the city website, kingsporttn.gov.

• For new permits, call (423) 229-9393 or use the online permit application found at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/building/building-permit-application/.

• For planning and zoning, call (423) 229-9485.

• For code enforcement, call (423) 224-2633.

• For metro planning organization, call (423) 229-9332.

• For public works administration, call (423) 224-2465.

Sullivan County offices located in City Hall

The offices located in City Hall are the Sullivan County Clerk, Chancery Court and Law Court. For more information, please contact the offices directly.

• Sullivan County Clerk: (423) 224-1726

• Chancery Court: (423) 224-1790

• Law Court: (423) 224-1724

For more information, visit www.kingsporttn.gov/covid-19-response.