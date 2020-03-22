Second Tusculum student positive for coronavirus

A statement issued by the university says it was informed late Saturday, March 21, that a second student tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This student had traveled during spring break with the first student who tested positive Friday, March 20, and was no longer on the Tusculum campus when the test came back positive,” the statement says.

“We are providing to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office the names of all people who have had contact with this newest student to test positive. That is the same action we took with the first student and will enable that agency to contact those people.

“Tusculum is working closely with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office on this matter. We have also informed the Tusculum family and are continuing to encourage them to practice appropriate measures to minimize their risk of contracting the coronavirus.”