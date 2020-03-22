Times News offices to close to the public

We ask that our customers please conduct business with us by phone, email, or sending payments through the U.S. Postal Service.

“This decision wasn’t an easy one, but one we felt necessary as we try to do as much as possible to protect our associates by honoring the request of health officials to physically distance ourselves from one another,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of the Times News. “By making this move, we improve our chances of retaining our staffing resources to continue delivering the news daily. As soon as we feel it is safe and practical to do so, we will again welcome the public into our facilities.”

For those wishing to make subscription or classified payments with cash, we ask that those payments be mailed to our office. If that is not practical and you need to make a payment in person, we will have a drop box inside our outer atrium where payments may be placed. It will be clearly marked. Those cash payments should be correct change.

“As always we thank you for your support of your newspaper and for your understanding during this time,” Thomason added. “Please keep yourselves safe and practice the preventive measures — primarily social distancing and thorough washing/sanitizing of your hands frequently — recommended by health professionals.”