Times News Blog: Latest on local impact of COVID-19

The Times News staff is working to provide the latest updates on schedule changes, local decisions and news related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. If your church, business or agency has community announcements related to coronavirus concerns and prevention, please email us at [email protected]

Friday, March 20

News updates

๐Ÿ”น Tusculum University was notified Friday morning, March 20, that one of its students tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement from the university reads, “We immediately set in motion a plan instructing all nonessential personnel to begin working remotely. We are also telling all of our students who are on campus that we are closing the residence halls. We are notifying the health department of all campus members who have been in contact with the infected student so those individuals can be contacted by a health department official regarding next steps. Tusculum University is committed to the well-being of all students, faculty and staff and will continue to be a resource for anyone who needs assistance. The university and classes will continue to function, and we will remain on track to finish the remainder of the spring semester. Our prayers go to the student who tested positive, as well as anyone else who might have had contact with that person.”

๐Ÿ”น The income tax filing date has been pushed back from April 15, to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

๐Ÿ”น In response to the growing network for school-provided meals, in addition to services provided by Second Harvest and local businesses, the First Tennessee Development District has developed a web-based app with locations and details on feeding sites across Northeast Tennessee. This map details the locations and times for food services provided by area school systems for students, Monday through Friday each week across Northeast Tennessee during the closures prompted by COVID-19. The map also provides information on Disaster Pantries facilitated by Second Harvest Food Bank, in addition to businesses who have committed to provide food during this public health crisis. Each symbol indicates a location, which when clicked, provides information on meal times, contact information where possible, and a link to the service provider. This map is designed to be widely shared to help inform residents across the region of the services available to them at this time. The FTDD is committed to working with local school systems, regional partners, and businesses to keep this map updated and current. For information specific to food services, please contact your respective School System. Any inquires about the content of this map or to alter or add information should be directed to [email protected] The map can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/netnschoolclosurefeedingsites.



Read more

The Latest: Standard testing won't be enforced in schools

First Washington County resident tests positive for COVID-19

School meals on wheels: Kingsport buses deliver free breakfast, lunch

Superintendent: Uncertainty in Wise County Schools spring semester continues



Thursday, March 19

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น Barter Theatre is now targeting the end of May for the start of its 2020 season. After a 2019 budget shortfall, Barter launched an urgent fundraising campaign, and underwent significant organizational changes that resulted in a strong financial start to Barter’s 2020 season. The unforeseeable catastrophe of the coronavirus pandemic has put a sudden halt on Barter’s positive trajectory. Barter’s aggressive measures to reduce costs include furloughing 87 staff members and moving the remainder to reduced wages. Barter is also working to find alternative sources of revenue, but these actions alone will not be enough to sustain the company through this difficult time. To ensure that Barter is able to reopen for the 2020 season, it has created a COVID-19 Relief Fund, and is asking patrons to consider purchasing Barter gift cards or tickets for shows later in the year. In addition to the history and culture that Barter contributes, a 2013 economic impact study reported that Barter directly and indirectly generates $34 million annually in local business and tax revenue. To learn more about Barter’s plan for the coming weeks and to read a statement from Producing Artistic Director, Katy Brown, visit bartertheatre.com.

๐Ÿ”น In a joint statement to citizens of Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and all of Sullivan and Washington counties, regional leaders announced that events and programs in the localities will be suspended, and recreation centers and other facilities that draw crowds will be closed. Other services, such as public transit, will operate as regularly as possible based upon the guidance from public health officials. All non-essential meetings have also been canceled, and face-to-face contact is being limited. Citizens are strongly encouraged to conduct business with their city or county online or via phone. Each city is maintaining a webpage with up-to-date schedule changes and information. Please check them often: https://www.bristoltn.org/covid19; https://www.johnsoncitytn.org/covid-19; https://www.kingsporttn.gov/covid-19-response

๐Ÿ”น The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled.

๐Ÿ”น Starting on March 23, Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area & Amusement Park will be temporarily closed to the public. The business decision was made in the interest of protecting employees and guests by limiting possible exposure to COVID-19. Ober Gatlinburg will continue to closely monitor CDC recommendations and will notify the public when they are able to reopen. For guests who wish to reschedule their visit, the company will honor unused pre-purchased tickets for one year from the date of purchase. For questions regarding ticket sales and general information, please email [email protected] or call 865-436-5423. “We sincerely care about our employees and our guests and feel that this precautionary step is in everyone’s best interest,” Ober Gatlinburg President Bruce Anders said. “The health and safety of our employees andguests is our top priority.”

๐Ÿ”น Some retailers are temporarily closing their stores while others remain open at The Pinnacle during the current COVID-19 crisis. “Currently, all our restaurants remain open, some with drive-through or curbside pick-up only available,” explains Pinnacle Developer Steve Johnson. “Bass Pro Shop, Best Buy and CarMax remain open at this time while other retailers have temporarily closed. Our hearts go out to employees who are temporarily impacted by the closings.” Retailers that have temporarily closed their stores are Alumni Hall, American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, Belk, Carters, Dick’s Sporting Goods, ELife Nails, Francesca’s, GAP, Just Jump, Justice, Kay’s, Kirkland's, Hallmark, Lane Bryant, Loft Outlet, Maurice’s, Old Navy, Osh-Kosh, Party City, Surf & Dirt, The Pinnacle 12, Torrid, Ulta and Yankee Candle. “I recommend that consumers monitor each retailer’s website for the most updated information on their store hours, temporary closings and projected re-openings when the crisis ends. Everything is fluid in their decisions as to when their actual re-openings will occur,” Johnson said. “I urge that everyone remain safe and healthy during this time.”

๐Ÿ”น Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Department of State Police to suspend the enforcement of Motor Vehicle Safety Inspections for 60 days. For a comprehensive list of actions Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.

๐Ÿ”น The VHSL Foundation has postponed the VHSL Foundation Golf Tournament scheduled for Tuesday, May 12. The tournament, presented by VACORP, has been rescheduled for Monday, October 5. at the Spring Creek Golf Club in Zion Crossroads, east of Charlottesville. Teams who registered prior to the postponement, have a secured spot for October 5. Teams who are not able to accommodate the change in date, may contact Hannah Catherine Munro ([email protected]) for additional details. Online registration is open and teams may be reserved at: https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL/Golf

๐Ÿ”น In keeping with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the First Tennessee Development District is reducing on-site operations to limit exposure and slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in the region. Through March 27, the FTDD offices, located at 3211 N. Roan St. in Johnson City, will remain closed to all except essential personnel. Due to the nature of the district’s work, the intent is to maintain vital operational programs and public health services such CHOICES, CREVAA, Information & Assistance, Options Counseling and Meals for Seniors. Contingencies have also been prepared to enable staff to work remotely, ensuring the district is able to meet the needs of the eight counties and twenty municipalities across Northeast Tennessee.

๐Ÿ”น In accordance with the CDC guidelines and at the most recent recommendation of NASCAR, Kingsport Speedway is postponing all events through May 3 due to coronavirus concerns. A statement released Thursday afternoon said, “The safety and health of our fans, race teams, staff and other stakeholders remains our highest priority. We plan to have a full season of racing and will provide a revised 2020 schedule and additional updates in a timely manner as they are available. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and our continued prayers go out to everyone during these difficult times.”

๐Ÿ”น Effective immediately, the Jonesborough office of the Heritage Alliance is closed to the public from March 19 through April 20. Staff will still be available by phone and by email. In the coming weeks, the Heritage Alliance will be increasing its online content with digital exhibits and more YouTube videos on the Chester Inn’s YouTube page. During this time, the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum will also be closed with plans to reopen on April 18. Town Tours will also be suspended until April 18. The Jonesborough & Washington County History Museum and Archives will be closed to the public until further notice. The Architectural Salvage Warehouse will reopen for the season on April 18 and be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The History Happy Hours scheduled for March 26 and April 16 have been cancelled.

๐Ÿ”น Lighthouse Productions has canceled its fourth annual “Honor Our First Responders Concert” featuring Karen Peck & New River and The Guardians. The concert was originally scheduled for April 4 at Ross N. Robinson Middle School.



News updates

๐Ÿ”น Mountain Empire Older Citizens Transit, with support of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Federal Transit Administration, will offer transportation free for the general public beginning March 23 through April 30. MEOC Transit serves Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton. Normal fares range from 75 cents to $1.50 per boarding. MEOC Transit, which operates a demand-response service, is maintaining its normal operating schedule for now and has increased frequency of its bus sanitization routines during the pandemic. Service is offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. As always, MEOC Transit services are for all ages. To schedule a ride, call (276) 523-7433 at least 24 hours in advance. MEOC remains committed to providing service for essential trips in the community, including to medical providers, pharmacies and grocery stores, said MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler. “We hope that, in some small way, waiving fares will help reduce the burden of those struggling the most.”

๐Ÿ”น As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reports the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee is 154. That includes 75 in Davidson County, 30 in Williamson County, 4 in Shelby County and 2 in Knox County. There is one confirmed case in Sullivan County.

๐Ÿ”น The United Way of Washington County TN has established a Washington County Community COVID-19 Response Fund, which will provide local support to local nonprofits. One hundred percent of the donations to this fund will go directly to vetted nonprofit programs helping citizens in Washington County who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. For more details about the fund and to donate, visit https://uwowc.org/covid-19/.

๐Ÿ”น William Wall, executive director of the Tennessee Corrections Institute, said Thursday morning that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported within a local correctional facility statewide. The local correctional facilities have been supplied with examples of screening tools, suggestions, prevention methods and presentations regarding the coronavirus. Local facility administrations have been extremely diligent in implementing protocols which best serve their community, inmates and employees to prevent or suppress the spread of the virus. “I hope this will provide a level of solace to the public who are worried about their loved ones that are incarcerated or working within one of the local correctional facilities,” Wall said in a statement. “TCI will continue to provide service, resources, and the ever-changing information to the local facilities as we receive it, please visit the TCI website for information at www.tn.gov/tci.”

Read more

Washing your hands can protect you and your community from coronavirus

Sullivan County governmental offices announce COVID-19 precautions

Goodwill Tenneva adjusts hours, implements additional efforts in response to pandemic

Tennessee Aquarium offers virtual visits to ease boredom of social distancing

Information sharing platform created to help local businesses

Five hand-washing stations now available in downtown Kingsport

We deliver: Norton schools handling feeding challenge

Church Hill, Rogersville senior centers shut down, but Mount Carmel's stays open

Kingsport schools release at-home study plans, add bus meal routes

COVID-19 forces more changes to Virginia colleges, businesses

Kingsport Chamber launches campaign to help small businesses survive crisis

Creation Kingdom Zoo launches educational video series, keeps outdoor exhibits open

Wednesday, March 18

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น Due to the escalating concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board’s Executive Committee has made the decision to cancel the HCIDB meeting set for Thursday, March 26. “Safety is of the utmost importance, and with the way things are so rapidly developing, we feel limiting potential exposure is the safest course of action. I sincerely hope everyone stays safe and healthy through these trying times we are facing as a community and world,” the meeting announcement said.

๐Ÿ”น PETWORKS Animal Shelter announced adjusted hours for the shelter at 2141 Idle Hour Road in Kingsport. It will remain open all days except Sunday and Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. Appointments are requested for pet adoptions, fosters and drop-offs. In order to preserve space for incoming animals and lost pets, we temporarily will not be accepting surrendered pets unless the owner has passed away or is in an emergency situation. Call 423-247-1671 or visit petworkstn.com to learn more or to make a donation.

๐Ÿ”น The Music on the Square Anniversary Gala and Masterpiece Mingle in Jonesborough have been postponed. The StoryTown Radio Show for March, Easter Eggstravaganza, and the Donald Davis storytelling concerts have been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น The Rogersville Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be postponed until further notice, according to a statement from Dr. Blaine Jones. “We know God is in control, first and foremost. We know He wants us to inundate Him with our prayers for healing of our nation — from viruses, politics, hatred and other issues as well. He also wants us to be understanding and take precautions in our daily lives. That being said and to err on the side of caution, the Rogersville Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be postponed until further notice. Please, observe ‘social distancing,’ avoid large crowds/groups, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face and, most of all, continue your prayers to Our God and Heavenly Father for healing of our nation and our world.”

๐Ÿ”น Jonesborough Little League has suspended games into April.

๐Ÿ”น Mountain Empire Older Citizens has postponed its annual Walkathon for the first time in its history. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly. MEOC hopes to hold the fundraiser later in the year. MEOC also also postponed its Harold Lester Memorial Golf Tournament, and has temporarily closed eight senior nutrition sites in Big Stone Gap, Coeburn, Pound, Norton, Hiltons, Nickelsville, Jonesville and Pennington Gap. Site participants will receive nutrition services through the home-delivered meals program, plus socialization via phone and internet. Mountain Empire Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) has enacted outside visitor restrictions and is prioritizing urgent care needs of its participants.

๐Ÿ”น The Town of Jonesborough announced the closure of the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, the McKinney Center and the Jonesborough Senior Center, effective Wednesday, March 18, until at least April 17. If you have questions regarding tickets or visitor information, call the Visitor Center at 423-753-1010 or McKinney Center at 423-753-0562. The Meals on Wheels program will continue with drivers increasing cleaning and sanitation efforts. Members in need of meals to be delivered are asked to contact the Jonesborough Senior Center at 423-753-4781. The MyRide program will continue rides to the grocery store, doctor, pharmacy, etc. To set this up, call Susan Katko at 423-788-4770.

๐Ÿ”น The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre has canceled the remaining performances of “Shrek.” Ticket holders have three options: a donation, a voucher or a reimbursement. “Because of the theatre’s loss of revenue, please consider permitting the ticket payment to be a much-needed donation. However, ticket holders may request a gift certificate (voucher) for one of the season’s remaining shows, or a reimbursement.” For a voucher, contact [email protected] or call 423-782-8733. For reimbursements or for season pass-holder credit, call 423-753-1010.

๐Ÿ”น The Town of Jonesborough announced the Recorders Office and Administrative Area of Town Hall has temporarily closed to the general public as of Wednesday, March 18, and is looking to reopen April 17. The general public can still access the public safety dispatcher area. Until April 17, residents can pay their water bill, tax payments, police fines and other payments online, by phone or through the mail. A drop box in the door opening to Town Hall, located at the covered connection with the Post Office, is accessible to the public for payment drop-off as well as a drive-by box at the end of the Post Office parking lot. To pay over the phone, call 423-753-1040.

๐Ÿ”น Northeast State Community College announced the cancellation of a number of events, including transfer advising visits from Bethel (March 19), UT Chattanooga (March 19), LMU (March 23), Tusculum (March 26) and Austin Peay (March 31) at the Blountville campus and ETSU (March 19) at the Elizabethton campus. Other canceled events are: Women’s History month speaker Paula Casey, March 19; USDA site visit and TEC tour, March 23; Holston Stamp Club meeting, March 19; Moms Demand Action meeting, March 28; debate tournament, March 28; Tri-Cities Rotary Club, every Monday through March; Civil Air Patrol, every Monday through March; Civil Air Patrol/Cyber Patriot Training, every Saturday through April 4; TECTA from ETSU, April 1; Tennessee Math Teachers Association math contest, April 7; and spring career fair, April 8. During the campus closure, the bookstore on the Blountville campus will be closed. The bookstore website will remain open and accessible for students. Also postponed are Arduino Day, March 31; Scholars Attic Rummage Sale, April 2-3; and “Echoes and Images” art exhibition and reading, April

๐Ÿ”น At the recommendation of the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, the City of Kingsport will close the Kingsport Public Library and all other community centers, effective at 5 p.m., Thursday, until further notice. Additionally, all rentals of city facilities are suspended until at least April 3. This decision comes from City Manager Chris McCartt. The closures include Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium (the park itself will remain open), Kingsport Aquatic Center, Kingsport Carousel, Kingsport Farmers Market, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, Kingsport Public Library, Kingsport Senior Center, Renaissance Center and Kingsport Parks and Recreation’s Lynn View Community Center, VO Dobbins Sr. Complex, Brickyard Park and Domtar Park. All of Kingsport’s parks and on-site bathrooms remain open at this time, but all programming including athletics are suspended. At this time, all other city offices remain open. If you have rented a city facility between now and April 3, please contact the facility. As of March 17, the CDC recommends that for the next 15 days, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events of 10 or more people; and for the next eight weeks, cancel events of 50 or more people. If anyone who has already booked a rental has questions or wishes to cancel, please reach out to the facility directly.

๐Ÿ”น The Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) will begin limiting the number of passengers in transit vehicles to no more than 10 at one time. To ensure riders continue to get to essential destinations, passengers can assist by following guidelines to avoid discretionary travel and practicing social distancing. In an effort to provide additional vehicle sanitation, KATS will stop fixed-route service for one hour from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Buses will not run during this hour so that the vehicles can receive disinfectant treatments. To learn more, visit kingsporttransit.org.

๐Ÿ”น All services at Bloomingdale Baptist Church will be canceled through at least April 4, the church announced on its Facebook page. The office will be open during normal business hours. Concerning services, we will be live streaming Sunday morning services as well as recording videos of Bible lessons throughout this time to post on our website, Facebook, and YouTube and will try compile these weekly messages on DVD for those without Internet access.

๐Ÿ”น The Republicans of Kingsport has canceled its regular meeting scheduled to take place April 6 at Food City on Eastman Road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

๐Ÿ”น The City of Kingsport Senior Center and Renaissance Center closed at noon, Wednesday, and will remain closed until further notice.

๐Ÿ”น The Kingsport Carousel is closed until further notice.

๐Ÿ”น Due to COVID-19 and in cooperation with CDC guidelines, First Presbyterian Church is postponing all of its April concerts. The church will notify the community when these events are rescheduled.

๐Ÿ”น Based on recommendations from President Donald Trump, Gov. Ralph Northam and the nation’s health protection agency that all mass gatherings be canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, the Carter Family Fold will be closed until May 2. Should further closures be necessary, announcements will be made on the Fold’s website and Facebook page prior to those events. “We hope that circumstances change and we can re-start our Saturday shows before that time. We regret that cancelling shows is necessary, but we want to do all we can to keep everyone safe.”

๐Ÿ”น The 2020 UVA Wise volleyball alumni game, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, inside the David J. Prior Convocation Center has been canceled due to the latest developments regarding COVID-19.

๐Ÿ”น The TSSAA Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony, originally scheduled for April 18, has been postponed. In a release, the TSSAA said “it is our hope that we will be able to have this event some time this fall... and will make an announcement when a new date is finalized.”

๐Ÿ”น The 2020 Virginia High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. Fourteen athletes, coaches and contributors make up the Class of 2020. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on-line: https://gofan.co/app/VHS.

๐Ÿ”น The Tusculum University Cheer and Dance Tryouts, scheduled for April 26, have been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น Tusculum College’s Make-A-Wish 5k Run/Walk has been canceled. If you still wish to donate to the Tusculum Athletics Make-A-Wish fundraising efforts, contact Jenna Restivo at [email protected]

๐Ÿ”น The East Tennessee Historical Association announced Wednesday that the Museum of East Tennessee History, located in the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville, will be closed March 19-April 3. “We will continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate as needed going forward.” All ETHS public programming — Brown Bags, lectures, genealogy classes, teacher workshops, and student museum tours —have been postponed for dates to be determined when it is deemed to be safe for public gatherings. The ETHS Annual Meeting and Awards, scheduled for May 5, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for later in the summer.

News updates

๐Ÿ”น As of 2 p.m., Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reports the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee is 98. That includes 58 in Davidson County, 24 in Williamson County, 4 in Shelby County and 2 each in Knox and Sumner counties. There is one confirmed case in Sullivan County. Seven other counties also have one confirmed case.

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts around COVID-19 relief. Among the highlights, it says 15,000 state employees are currently working from home through the state’s Alternative Workplace Solutions (AWS) program with plans in place to place another 8,400 employees on AWS. It also says Lee spoke with the Grocers Association Wednesday and confirmed the strength of the supply chain, and that Tennesseans should grocery shop as they normally would and avoid stockpiling and hoarding.

๐Ÿ”น Marsh Regional Blood Center has issued an urgent call for donations. As schools and local organizations close for several weeks, thereby canceling planned blood drives, Marsh Regional Blood Center faces the possibility it will be unable to meet the needs of patients in this region, a release reads. “We need people to turn out in force and donate,” said Don Campbell, director of Marsh Regional. “Nationally, blood drives are being canceled, and hospitals and health systems are in urgent need for donations. This could turn into an unprecedented blood shortage, unless our donors come out and give as soon as they can. If you’re healthy, feel well and haven’t been exposed to COVID-19, we need you to donate now.”

๐Ÿ”น Earlier today, Ballad Health sent out a press release detailing how COVID-19 is affecting blood supply. Marsh Regional Blood Center is issuing an urgent call for donations. More information on this and other COVID-19 updates and information are available on www.balladhealth.org/covid19. Total positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities: 0

๐Ÿ”น Northeast State Community College will transition all face-to-face classes to to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. Students should check D2L for information about course assignments and check their Northeast State email and the college’s website for further updates.

๐Ÿ”น Make-A-Wish East Tennessee announced Make-A-Wish America “has made the difficult decision to postpone all wish travel, as well as wish kid participation in all activities and events related to Make-A-Wish that involve large gatherings, until further notice” in the wake of COVID-19 uncertainty. On average, 77 percent of wishes involve air travel. Make-A-Wish East Tennessee has postponed 11 wishes across its 36-county territory. Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.”

Read more

Northeast State to remain online for remainder of spring semester

Sullivan officials taking steps to prevent COVID-19 at county jail

Rogersville ministry keeps open thrift store, food pantry, services

Hawkins students getting homework along with free lunch during COVID-19 closure

COVID-19 assessment sites open at seven locations in Northeast Tennessee

Disruption grows: Nations try to slow virus, help economies

Southwest Virginia school systems kick off meal deliveries

TSSAA keeps alive South's state tournament hopes

Small business loans for coronavirus impact available

'Supplies are running low' at Hunger First

COVID-19: What do you really need to know?

Tuesday, March 17

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น The Washington County Tennessee Library will close to the public, effective 6 p.m., March 18, until further notice. In addition, in accordance with CDC recommendations, all programs will be suspended until May 11. “Although our doors will be closed, staff will still be in the building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to renew books, answer questions and any other help we can provide. All materials may be returned in our book and A/V drops. We will strive to provide the best service possible to our patrons during this uncertain time.” Patrons can reach the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800 and the Gray Library at 423-477-1550. For links to the library’s many online services, visit www.wclibrarytn.org.



๐Ÿ”น The closure of Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools has been extended through Friday, April 3, 2020. This includes all extra-curricular and athletic activities.

๐Ÿ”น The Rogersville City School special called board meeting for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed. Date will be announced at a later time.

๐Ÿ”น The fish fry at Oak Glen Community Center in Fall Branch, scheduled for March 20, has been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น Volunteer Ruritan of West Carters Valley has canceled its fish fry scheduled for Friday, March 20.

๐Ÿ”น St. Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport has canceled its fish fry scheduled for Friday, March 20.

๐Ÿ”น The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism announced it has canceled its “Heritage Fridays” programs in March. Friday’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway, the April 3 event at Warriors Path and April 17 event at Kingsport Theatre Guild are all canceled.

๐Ÿ”น The Hawkins County Commission meeting, scheduled for March 23, at 6 p.m. has been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น The Appalachian District United Methodist Fellowship meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 23, has been canceled due to the coronavirus problem.

๐Ÿ”น The steak dinner by Fairview #80 Order of Eastern Star, planned for March 29, has been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น Virginia’s 75 Department of Motor Vehicles offices, as well as mobile units, will close to the public. Online services will remain available, and anyone needing to renew a license or vehicle registration is encouraged to do so online. For those who cannot renew online, or whose license or registration expires before May 15, DMV will grant a 60-day extension.

๐Ÿ”น United Way of Southwest Virginia announced that, “Due to the uncertainty of current health concerns, we have asked our employees to postpone in-person trainings and events, as well as work remotely as advised by President Trump. These were difficult but necessary decisions. We will remain accessible and operational and intend to share content through email and social media platforms.”

๐Ÿ”น The Virginia High School League announced, “Official team matches for VHSL esports will be suspended for the next two weeks. Continuation of regular season matches will be reassessed during this time. Students will continue to have access to their PlayVS platform accounts, and if they have access to equipment outside their school facilities, can continue to play the games remotely. Not all students or systems have the same access to resources, and we feel it best to follow the instructions of the Governor and State Superintendent, and suspend esports programs along with all other school activities.

News updates

๐Ÿ”น Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University announced Tuesday that Dr. Jonathan Moorman, division chief for ETSU’s Infectious, Inflammatory and Immunologic Disease and vice chair of research and scholarship at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine, is joining the Ballad Health Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) as a liaison with ETSU and the medical community. More details on this and all COVID-19 updates and information are available on www.balladhealth.org/COVID19. Total positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities: 0.

๐Ÿ”น The Southern Conference is canceling all athletics-related activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year following unanimous votes of the league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics. It includes competition, championships, organized practices and meetings, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “With the recent developments during this unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the membership feels it is necessary to revise our position and cancel all athletic related activities for the spring,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of utmost importance and discontinuing all activities is prudent and necessary. My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships. However, protecting their health will always be most important and supporting their welfare our hallmark.”

๐Ÿ”น Food City is adjusting store hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily, and designating the first hour of operation from 7 to 8 a.m. for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions. “At Food City, the safety of our valued customers and dedicated team of associates is our top priority. With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, we are temporarily adjusting our store hours of operation to 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. daily, to give our associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock. The first hour of operation from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods. We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams.”

๐Ÿ”น Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced adjusted operating hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Kroger stores and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Kroger Fuel Centers until further notice. The company also enacted its Emergency Leave Guidelines, allowing paid time off for associates diagnosed with, or placed under mandatory quarantine, for COVID-19. To keep stories stocked and to support those looking for permanent jobs, Kroger Mid-Atlantic also said it has hundreds of immediate positions available. The positions are combined across our retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates may apply via jobs.kroger.com, and could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

๐Ÿ”น The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s $3 million commitment will be equally distributed between the Foundation's nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. The funding will not only support local food banks nationwide, but also fund initiatives that ensure children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.

๐Ÿ”น Conference Carolinas announced it has decided to cancel its spring championships and the remainder of its athletics competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The conference had tried to keep open the possibility of returning to athletics competition and host its spring championships in April, but it has been determined that this is no longer viable due to the continued evolution of the COVID-19 public health threat. “All involved in Conference Carolinas have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to see if there was any way that we could continue athletics competition this academic year, but we believe it is not in our best interest for numerous reasons,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Once again, we understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators. However, the growing scale of the pandemic coupled with the NCAA’s recent decision to grant an additional season of eligibility to spring sports student-athletes changes the dynamic for our member institutions and student-athletes.” Last week, the NCAA made the decision to cancel all of its remaining winter and spring championships. The safety and well-being of Conference Carolinas student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans are always of the utmost importance. Conference Carolinas will continue to monitor all of the important and relevant information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

๐Ÿ”น Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement on Ninth Congressional District traveling staff office hours: “The coronavirus outbreak has led to a great deal of uncertainty in planning for the coming weeks, and this includes the schedule for Ninth District traveling staff office hours. Some of the locations that host my staff in the Ninth District’s jurisdictions have decided to close temporarily during this public health situation, and others could make the same decision. If your jurisdiction is still scheduled to host traveling office hours, I encourage you to call my district office in Abingdon or check my social media accounts during the duration of the coronavirus outbreak to make sure they are still being held. If you planned to attend the traveling office hours in a jurisdiction where they have been canceled, please contact my district offices. The Abingdon office can be reached at 276-525-1405, and the Christiansburg office can be reached at 540-381-5671. Contacting these offices could also allow for making alternative arrangements for meetings with my staff.”

๐Ÿ”น Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional steps to help Virginians impacted by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) stop the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth, and to protect public health. “Everyone must play a role to help flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of this virus, and that starts with social distancing,” said Governor Northam. “We know this will be a hardship for many businesses, and we are assisting workers affected by closures. Public health relies on every individual using common sense and making responsible decisions. We can and will get through this difficult time. But we must work together to do so.” Among the steps: Northam told Virginians to avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people, per federal guidelines. This does not include normal operations at essential services such as manufacturers, distribution centers, airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, grocery stores, or pharmacies. Those with chronic health conditions or aged 65 or older should self-quarantine. Public health experts advise that individuals with underlying medical conditions and those aged 65 or older are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. All restaurants, fitness centers and theaters are mandated to significantly reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. Restaurants are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway options.

๐Ÿ”น Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam requested and the Supreme Court of Virginia granted a judicial emergency in response to COVID-19. From Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 6, non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all district and circuit courts are suspended absent a specific exemption. This includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19. All non-exempted court deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.

๐Ÿ”น Zaxby’s announced its services will be limited to drive-thru only, effective today. “All Zaxby’s team members will continue to take additional steps to clean and thoroughly sanitize the restaurants to safeguard the health and safety of our guests using the drive-thru. This includes our standard practice of strict cleaning and hygiene-related protocols, disinfecting work areas, equipment and apparel, and not working while sick,” the statement said.

๐Ÿ”น Bojangles announced it will close its dining rooms across all its restaurants and offer only to-go options, including drive-thru service, takeout and delivery where available, to support local communities’ efforts to control the spread of coronavirus. The change will take effect immediately. Most stores will continue to operate on a normal schedule with some flexibility for individual franchise operators who deem it necessary to adjust hours to support team members and customers effectively.

Read more

NASCAR intends to run all Cup races

Three Sullivan systems now out until at least April 6

COVID-19 in Sullivan: a matter of when, not if, community spread will be detected

ETSU establishes COVID-19 testing site

Make-a-wish event in Kingsport postponed

Food City adjusts store hours of operation, will hire 2,500 associates

Kingsport schools feeding program open to all 18 and younger

Monday, March 16

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น NASCAR announced the Food City 500 race weekend, April 3-5, at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. BMS officials will continue to work closely with NASCAR on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

๐Ÿ”น University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd has announced all in-person delivery of classes will be moved online for the remainder of the spring semester and alternative commencement ceremonies will be planned at all UT campuses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. “In an effort to avoid further disruption for our students, faculty and staff, we will move instruction entirely online for the remainder of the spring semester,” Boyd said. “In addition, commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Each campus is looking at alternative commencement options at this time.” Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.

๐Ÿ”น The YMCA of Bristol will close at 9 p.m., Monday, March 16, and remain closed until at least Monday, March 30, the YMCA Board of Directors and CEO Rick Matthews announced Monday. “As an organization rooted in social responsibility, we must do our part and take the steps needed to help slow the spread of this virus,” Matthews says. “Our decision to temporarily close the facility is based on the advice of state and national government and health agencies, and has one central goal in mind — to protect the health and well-being of our community and staff. We will continue to monitor the situation so that we make the most informed and thoughtful decisions throughout this unprecedented event.”

๐Ÿ”น The City of Bristol, Tennessee, announced certain city services may be modified in order to limit the potential for spreading the virus. Effective Tuesday, March 17, all parks and recreation programming, including senior adult trips, instructor-led classes and special events are canceled until further notice. Efforts will be made to reschedule programs, and participant fees will be refunded for canceled programs. All city parks and facilities, including the Slater Community, will remain open at this time. Anyone feeling ill is strongly encouraged to avoid these areas and stay home. The Citizens Police Academy, set to begin April 6, has been canceled. Driving schools conducted by the Bristol TN Police Department are canceled for the remainder of March. Bristol, TN, Municipal and Juvenile Court judicial proceedings remain suspended through Tuesday, March 31.



๐Ÿ”น Kingsport Speedway is postponing its 2020 season opener, originally scheduled for March 21, due to concerns over coronavirus. The event will take place at a date to be announced later, according to a news release issued late Monday.

๐Ÿ”น Due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, members and visitors, the offices of your Kingsport Chamber are temporarily closed. Staff members are working from home and have access to emails and voicemails and will respond to any messages accordingly. For general information or any questions, please call 423-392-8800 and someone will respond to your call. Thanks for your understanding and please be safe and stay well.

๐Ÿ”น The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Monday that volunteers will not be allowed to enter correctional facilities until further notice. Last week, the Virginia DOC canceled all offender visitation until further notice. While visitation at correctional facilities is cancelled for now, off-site video visitation, facilitated through Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI), remains available.

๐Ÿ”น Keep Kingsport Beautiful is canceling its March 19 “Edible Landscaping” seminar with Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Farm Studio & Garden. In addition, the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Tree Fund Planting scheduled for Friday, April 3, has been postponed until further notice.

๐Ÿ”น All Kingsport-sponsored programs, classes and events have been suspended indefinitely. This decision comes from City Manager Chris McCartt at the recommendation of the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. All city facilities will remain open under normal operating hours. City staff will attempt to reschedule any paid programs and honor tickets that have already been sold.

๐Ÿ”น Hands On! Discovery Center will close to the general public from Wednesday, March 18, to Tuesday, March 31. “The health and safety of our community is our top priority. We hope to re-open the Discovery Center as soon as possible with guidance from health officials,” the announcement read. “If you have any questions, please contact us through social media or email at [email protected]”

๐Ÿ”น Symphony of the Mountains, at the direction of its board, has canceled or postponed most remaining concerts and events for the 2019-2020 season. The “Happy Birthday Beethoven Celebration,” originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, will now occur as part of the 2020-21 season. The Voices of the Mountains concert, scheduled for April 3, has been canceled, along with all remaining rehearsals. The Youth and Primo Orchestra concerts and Youth for Youth concert have been canceled, along with all remaining rehearsals for the season. The “Viennese Ball” Symphony Gala, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until Sept. 19 at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The SOTM Brass Quintet concert, on April 26, in Big Stone Gap is still planned. A decision regarding the event will be made in April.

๐Ÿ”น Second Harvest Food Bank and community pantry/soup kitchen partners continue to operate normal hours. “We are working with agency partners to establish emergency disaster pantries and communicating with school officials to determine if mobile pantries are needed. The food bank has established critical function plans to maintain basic business operations if needed,“ Rhonda Chafin, Executive Director Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, said Monday.

๐Ÿ”น YWCA NETN and SWVA has canceled its Easter Eggstravaganza. “We know this event is a beloved tradition for many families, and have not taken this decision lightly. However, the health, safety and security of our staff, volunteers, their families and yours is of utmost importance to us,” the statement said.

๐Ÿ”น The Make-A-Wish Foundation has postponed a special wish by 6-year-old Lucas Kinley that was to take place in Kingsport on Thursday and Friday. Lucas was planning to be a superhero and save his home town of Kingsport, with the help of Kingsport police, fire and Pal's Sudden Service. A date on when the wish will take place has not been determined.

๐Ÿ”น Hawkins County Schools and Rogersville City School will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 31, in reaction to COVID-19 concerns.

๐Ÿ”น In a release issued Monday afternoon, UETHDA announced changes to its commodity food distribution for March. “Due to the expanding Covid-19 pandemic, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin adjusting all Commodity Distributions for the month of March. Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee to be eligible for this service. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Visit www.uethda.org to learn more.

๐Ÿ”น NCG Cinema announced it will close all 24 NCG locations, including the Fort Henry Mall location in Kingsport. “With the well-being of our NCG family of employees and our loyal patrons as our top priority, we have made the difficult decision that suspending our operations is the best way we can help limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect Monday, March 16, at 3 p.m. EST across all 24 NCG locations... While operations are suspended, we will be taking additional steps to clean and sanitize our facilities to help ensure that we have the highest quality of cleanliness for our staff and guests to return to,” the statement said.

๐Ÿ”น The Diocese of Knoxville has closed Catholic schools, including St. Dominic in Kingsport, through April 13 and will institute at-home learning for students. “Due to staggered spring break schedules... Catholic schools in the Knoxville region and St. Mary’s in Johnson City will begin at-home instruction on Monday, March 23. St. Dominic Catholic School in Kingsport will begin at-home learning on Monday, March 30.” Last week, the Diocese of Knoxville Catholic schools suspended all athletics, extracurricular, fine arts, fundraising and other school-related events. “We will continue to evaluate and assess the situation and make further decisions as needed,” a statement from the Diocese reads. “While conducting in-home learning, schools will continue to deep-clean the facilities targeting COVID-19, MRSA, flu and common cold viruses. Teachers and administrators are prepared for at-home learning. Iowa assessments for elementary students will be administered beginning the week of April 20.”

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the 2020 National Archery in the Schools State Tournament, April 2-3, is canceled. All TWRA shooting ranges remain closed, and all TWRA Hunter Education and Boating classes are canceled until further notice.

๐Ÿ”น Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull announced he is postponing the scheduled Mayor’s Town Hall event, originally scheduled March 31, at the Renaissance Center to a future date to be determined. “The City will continue to listen to citizens and communicate important public information through electronic and other means. I am available for individual and small group meetings as well as responding to email and telephone contacts,” the statement reads. “Approximately 100 citizens attended each of the previous Town Hall events. In view of the on-going COVID 19 Pandemic, it is prudent to curtail public meetings of more than 50 citizens. Accordingly, I encourage our citizens to avoid large public gatherings; observe good public health practices, such as covering coughs and sneezes, refrain from shaking hands, frequent hand washing, and surface cleaning; and practice social distancing. I appreciate that Kingsport citizens continue to act in a socially responsible manner. Together we will endure this difficult period until the health issues subside.”

๐Ÿ”น Pro-Art Association is postponing all performances through April 16. “The safety of our patrons, students, employees and the greater community is of the utmost importance to us. In compliance with the State of Emergency in effect for Virginia in regards to COVID-19, The Pro-Art Association will postpone all scheduled performances through April 16. We will reevaluate the situation at that point in time to determine when and if we can safely reschedule the postponed performances and proceed with the remaining programs of our 43rd season.

๐Ÿ”น World Choice Investments is closing its facilities in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, until May 9. Those closures affect The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede (Pigeon Forge and Brandson), Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage (Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach), and Smoky Mountain Opry. “The team at World Choice Investments will meet with the cast members at each facility this week. They continue to watch the conditions within our markets, consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines. Any additional changes will be released at a later time should they occur,” the release said.

๐Ÿ”น Eastman Softball announced it will cancel the 2020 tournament, and immediately roll over any 2020 entry fees to the 2021 tournament (April 8-11, 2021).

๐Ÿ”นACT has rescheduled the April 4, national ACT test date to June 13, 2020, in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). ACT will communicate directly with all students currently registered for the April 4 ACT test. All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for next steps. “ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda. More information will be shared as it becomes available in the days ahead.

๐Ÿ”น The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection ladies luncheon, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น The 12th Antique Appraisal Fair and Show, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed until late June, according to Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Greene County Partnership and event coordinator. “We are in the process now of contacting all vendors, all antique stores and businesses that have been so wonderful to aid us in the promotion of this award-winning event.”

๐Ÿ”น The “Elvis Extravaganza,” scheduled to be held at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, March 21, has been postponed until April 18. For more information, call 276-466-0026.

๐Ÿ”น Barter Theatre will be postponing the opening of “Macbeth,” “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Peter Pan,” which were originally scheduled for March 26, April 2 and April 7 respectively. “This decision is in response to Governor Northam’s ban on large gatherings, and to ensure the safety of Barter’s staff, volunteers, and patrons,” officials announced Monday. “Barter is in the process of filming these productions for possible streaming to patrons and is working to finalize the technical and contractual requirements necessary to proceed with the distribution. Barter continues to offer its flexible and free exchange policy for all of its shows and hopes that patrons will show their support for the company by continuing to purchase tickets to productions that are scheduled for later this year.” Learn more about Barter’s efforts.

๐Ÿ”น The Scott County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has canceled its March 18 meeting. “As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities and with the Governor’s urging to cancel all non-essential meetings, theScott County EDA chairman has canceled the March 18 board meeting. The next regular meeting is April 15. All meetings are open to the public,” the notice reads.

๐Ÿ”น Knoxville Opera Guild has canceled the March 29 High Tea Opera Up Close.

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee State Parks remain open and free of charge for outdoor recreation as officials continue to monitor the impact of coronavirus in Tennessee. “Time outdoors is proven to relieve stress and improve mental and physical health and is a way to maintain social distance. Local and state parks are useful destinations to find solitude in nature and enjoy the outdoors for solo adventurers and small groups alike,” according to a release issued Monday. “With open green spaces and miles of trails, individuals and families can explore on their own or establish a safe distance between themselves and others. Parks provide opportunities for both adventure-seekers and those looking for relaxation and solitude.” Parks are taking recommended precautions to provide a safe environment for staff and visitors, while recognizing the need for Tennesseans to practice self-care both mentally and physically.

๐Ÿ”น The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced remaining sessions of VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) programs are canceled. All in-person group visits to agencies have also been suspended through April 10. The in-person March board meeting (March 24) has also been canceled. The United Way office remains open.

News updates

๐Ÿ”น As Ballad Health announced Friday, on Monday at 6 a.m., Ballad Health started visitation restrictions, hospitals started limiting public entry points and engaging all visitors in screening protocols. More details on this and all COVID-19 updates and information are available on www.balladhealth.org/COVID19. Total positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities: 0.

๐Ÿ”น The Tennessee Department of Health reports the COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 52 as of March 16, 2020. The age range of cases is 11 to 82 years old. Of the 52 cases, 25 are in Davidson County and 18 are in Williamson County. Locally, there is one reported case in Sullivan County. There is one case in Jefferson County, one in Knox County and one in Sevier County.

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement Monday morning, urging every school district in Tennessee “to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020, at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020, to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31,” the statement from the governor’s office reads.

Read more

Kingsport suspends all programs and events; facilities to remain open

Area school systems shut down spring sports for two weeks

MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

Schools in Hawkins, Rogersville City closed until March 31

Tennessee schools to close by Friday, remain closed until March 31

Food City 500 weekend, Kingsport opener postponed

Sunday, March 15

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น Chick-fil-A on Stone Drive in Kingsport announced it had closed its dining room. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, “Out of an abundance of caution and care for our team members, guests and community, we have closed our dining room. We will provide service exclusively through the drive thru beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.” It goes on to encourage guests to download the app for mobile ordering (with drive thru pickup) to streamline service. The Chick-fil-A corporate website says, “Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

๐Ÿ”น The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA will suspend all operations in all program areas, including all Schools Out child care, effective March 15 until at least March 30. A notice on the Facebook page reads: “Keeping our community safety, health, and needs as priorities, the Kingsport YMCA is following the recommendations of the Sullivan County Health Department and Y-USA to suspend all operations in all program areas, including all Schools Out child care, effective March 15th until at least March 30th... The Y desires to do our best to support our local healthcare to help flatten the curve of exposure of COVID-19. We have been diligent in our communication with other YMCA’s across the country as well as state, school, health and public officials to ensure we’re planning the appropriate course of action.”

๐Ÿ”น UPDATE: With the closing of Kingsport City Schools, Girls Inc. of Kingsport will officially be closed effective immediately through March 27. “As we stated before, the girls we serve are our main priority; we feel that closing is the safest decision for them, their families, and the community. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this closing may cause,” the statement from Girls Inc. reads.

๐Ÿ”น Bristol City, Kingsport City and Sullivan County Schools will be closed, effective immediately, through Friday, March 27. This includes all extracurricular and athletic activities. The decision was announced in a joint letter to stakeholders at 5 p.m. Sunday. Each school district will be in communication with details specific to your individual situation regarding instruction, food, staff expectations, etc. Read full letter here.

๐Ÿ”น The Norton City School Board has rescheduled the March 16 budget work session and regular school board meeting for Monday, March 23. The work session will begin at 6 p.m. and the board meeting at 6:45 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Norton City Municipal Building.

๐Ÿ”น UPDATE: "As a precautionary measure regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum will temporarily close to the public from Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30. The Birthplace of Country Music organization (BCM) considers the health, welfare, and safety of our visitors, staff, and community to be our top priority. That priority dictates this temporary closing, which halts all activities and events at the museum during the period of closure. BCM will continue to monitor the situation regarding the virus and will rely on the guidance from public health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization concerning any decisions moving forward. We will communicate any additional changes to the museum schedule that become necessary and/or appropriate. We will be contacting visitors who have tour reservations during the closure to reschedule or refund. If you have a tour scheduled on March 31 or later and want to discuss it with us, please call 423-573-1927.”

๐Ÿ”น The Sequoyah Council-Boy Scouts of America notified Scouting families, in a letter dated Friday, March 13, that all council or district meetings, events and activities have been postponed due to COVID-19 through April 5, 2020. Committees can use technology to conduct business by conference call or webinar. Camp Davy Crockett will also be closed from March 15 until April 5. Certain vital meetings will be conducted in a virtual format by the committee chair. As all events are postponed, refunds will be reviewed if those activities are canceled. Expo card sales are extended to allow units ample time to achieve their spring fundraising goals. The letter, also addressed unit level activities: “Effective immediately and until further notice, we are directing all units to hold meetings and activities based on your school system’s closures. This is for all units, whether your unit meets at a school or not. If your school system is closed, the unit should not meet or hold activities. If your school system is open, your unit should consider your individual circumstances, the wishes of your chartered organization, and current CDC and local health department guidelines.”

๐Ÿ”น Starting Sunday, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets normally open 24 hours will be open only from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

๐Ÿ”น AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites service suspended until further notice. This includes the site at the Kingsport Senior Center and all other local sites. “As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. Therefore, we are suspending AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services beginning March 16 until further notice.

๐Ÿ”น Due to campus schedule changes, Grad Kickoff at Northeast State has been postponed until April 21. Students should have received an email with details.

๐Ÿ”น The VHSCA All Star Game, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed. “This game will be played no earlier than Sunday, May 17, and even later, if need be,” Game Director Phil Robbins announced last week.

๐Ÿ”น To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been canceled or postponed, according to Director of Marketing Angela Thomas. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates at www.knoxart.org or the knoxart social media sites. The KMA looks forward to reopening soon and welcoming visitors again.”

News updates

๐Ÿ”น The Virginia Department of Health updated its dashboard, and there continue to be no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the southwest region. The VDH COVID-19 dashboard is available online.

Read more

Kingsport, Sullivan County schools to close through March 27

Hawkins County courts affected by COVID-19

Saturday, March 14

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น First Broad Street United Methodist Church will not hold services March 15 and March 22. Live streaming available on Facebook.

๐Ÿ”นWaverly Road Presbyterian Church will be moving its services online for the next two weeks (March 15 and 22). All church programs have also been canceled. The food pantry will remain open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

๐Ÿ”นAppalachian Sustainable Development has canceled its open house on March 19. The ASD’s official ribbon cutting is still scheduled for May 21 at 5:30 p.m.

๐Ÿ”นThe First Development District and CareerQuest TN planning team are postponing CareerQuest TN until the spring of 2021. The event was scheduled to take place April 23-24 at East Tennessee State University.

๐Ÿ”นChrist Fellowship Church in Kingsport is moving its Sunday service online for March 15. The service will be posted on the church's website (christfellowship.me) at 9 a.m. and be available all day.

๐Ÿ”นBloomingdale Baptist Church is canceling all services for the week of March 15-21. That includes all worship services, Bible studies, Sunday School, Celebrate Recovery, Youth, Awana, and opening the Christian Activity Center for walking.

๐Ÿ”นHoly Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsport announced that Holy Trinity's Pastor and Church Council have chosen to cancel Sunday Worship, Wednesday night Soup Suppers and Lenten worship, and other group meetings, until Palm Sunday, April 5. Their Facebook post says, “In a letter to the congregation this evening (March 13), Pastor Scottie reminds us that God's Word refers to our bodies as a temple of the Holy Spirit, and as such we need to care for it. This decision is not made lightly. It is in keeping with a recommendation from our Synod Bishop. Please be in prayer for all as we face this global crisis. Also please pray for our church that we may find ways to minister to one another and to the community to meet the special needs brought on as a result of this situation.”

๐Ÿ”นGrace Fellowship Church in Johnson City announced its March 15 and March 22 services will be online only. GFC will offer live streaming both Sundays at 9:15 and 11 a.m. Pastor Matt Murphy said, “we are seeking are seeking to love our community by protecting our community from potential risk, especially those who are vulnerable. We plan to stay engaged with you as we continue to seek God and explore new opportunities to reach out community together during this unique time. Visit gfcnow.com to learn more.

๐Ÿ”นMafair United Methodist Church has canceled all group activities at the church for the next two weeks. Staff may or may not work in their office space at the church during this time, but all offices will be closed to the public. The church will offer sermons and morning prayer on Facebook Live for the next two weeks.

๐Ÿ”นZach Williams - The Rescue Story Tour’s March 28 concert at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City is postponed. Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event. If you cannot make it to the rescheduled event, you can receive a refund at your point of purchase.

News updates

๐Ÿ”น Girls Inc. of Kingsport management updated its members, parents, volunteers and community on precautions it’s taking against COVID-19. “Unless closings are mandated by the state or city, we will remain open to girls. Serving the girls is our main priority and we intend to continue to do so in the safest way possible. With that being said, we will be closed Friday, March 20, to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building to prepare to be open for spring break. During programming, we are taking every precaution necessary to ensure our building is clean and safe for all members.”

Read more

Hawkins County courts affected by COVID-19

How is Kingsport responding to the coronavirus?

Extra year of eligibility for basketball seniors gaining support

Roe: Trump's order to limit travel was 'right thing to do'

House passes aid bill after Trump declares national emergency

Friday, March 13

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น The SAT test scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at UVA Wise has been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น The Symphony of the Mountains concert, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. If you are a ticket holder, you will be able to use your ticket at the rescheduled concert. If you are unable to attend, the symphony will refund the purchase price. No date has been set for the rescheduled concert. For more information call (423) 392-8423.

๐Ÿ”น Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City announced its March 15 and March 22 services will be online only. GFC will offer live streaming both Sundays at 9:15 and 11 a.m. Pastor Matt Murphy said, “we are seeking are seeking to love our community by protecting our community from potential risk, especially those who are vulnerable. We plan to stay engaged with you as we continue to seek God and explore new opportunities to reach out community together during this unique time. Visit gfcnow.com to learn more.

๐Ÿ”น The Bishop of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church is recommending Methodist churches cancel worship services and other group activities for the next two weeks. Locally, Mafair United Methodist Church has already decided to honor that request and cancel all group activities at the church. Staff may or may not work in their office space at the church during this time, but all offices will be closed to the public. The church will offer sermons and morning prayer on Facebook Live for the next two weeks.

๐Ÿ”น The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will remain open and operate on a normal schedule; however, BCM has decided to postpone all additional events at the Museum through March 31. Decisions on events in April and beyond will be made as appropriate.

๐Ÿ”น The Dollywood Company announced it will postpone the grand opening of Dollywood and close its Stampede and Pirates Voyage shows until March 28. “The coronavirus pandemic is an escalating and ever-changing issue. As a result, The Dollywood Company is delaying the opening of its Dollywood theme park to guests for the next two weeks beginning March 14. Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage also will be closed beginning March 16. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time. “We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with health experts, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” Dollywood President Craig Ross said. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.” “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead,” Dolly Parton added. Dollywood continues to watch the conditions within the East Tennessee area, to consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines. The park will communicate any additional changes should they occur.

๐Ÿ”น East Tennessee State University has announced its Wayne G. Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA) will be closed and all campus recreation programs and events canceled, March 14-April 12. Call 423-439-7980 or email [email protected] for details.

๐Ÿ”น The Carter Fold released this statement on its upcoming shows: “Based on Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency today and his administration’s recommendation that large public events be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Carter Family Fold will be closed Saturday, March 14, and Saturday, March 21, 2020. Should further closures be necessary, announcements will be made on our website and Facebook prior to those events. We regret that cancelling shows is necessary, but we want to do all we can to keep everyone safe.”

๐Ÿ”น Mountain Empire Community College has canceled the following events: After Life program, scheduled for March 15; all intramural activities; MECC’s Scholarships Recognition Night, scheduled for March 24; and MECC’s Hall of Honor Gala, scheduled for April 18. Additional event cancellations may follow.

๐Ÿ”น Next week’s Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill activities have been postponed, according to a joint statement from Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly is encouraging groups who have planned nonessential events and activities in and around the Cordell Hull Building and Capitol to consider rescheduling or postponing,” the statement reads. As a response to this request, and in conjunction with other relevant concerns, the 2020 Tennessee Ag Day on the Hill Committee has elected to postpone the event, with hopes of rescheduling in the near future.

๐Ÿ”น The Dobyns-Bennett Athletics Department and soccer team announced that “Due to circumstances beyond our control and recent restrictions placed on a number of our participants, our annual (Jon Metcalf Highland Cup) tournament, March 20-22, has been canceled in its entirety.”

๐Ÿ”น Johnson City Symphony Orchestra announced it will cancel its March 21 concert. “We have already rebooked our incredible guest, Melissa White, for our April concert. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to keep our audience and musicians healthy and stand by to bring people together with great music once we emerge from this health situation,” the letter to patrons reads. The following options are available to those who have already purchased tickets: Donate tickets to the JCSO; exchange tickets for a voucher to be redeemed for any 2020-2021 concert; or request a refund for the value of the ticket. Contact Katie Hallenbeck at the JCSO office from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 423-926-8742 or email [email protected]



๐Ÿ”น Literacy Council of Kingsport announced it will suspend all classes through March 31. A statement from Executive Director Dawn Blake says, “With the recent news that COVID-19 is present in our area, our board of directors has decided that it is in the best interest to suspend all classes from March 16-March 31. The board will reevaluate the situation on March 30 and determine when classes may resume... The health and safety of our tutors, students, volunteers and staff is our main priority at Literacy Council of Kingsport.” On Thursday, the agency announced it had canceled its 14th Annual Sy SCRABBLE fundraiser, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. For those who had already purchased tickets, the ticket will remain valid for the future Savvy SCRABBLE® Social Fundraiser event.

๐Ÿ”น The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released a statement about its hunter education classes and firing ranges: “Due to the Governor Bill Lee’s declared state of emergency, and for the health of the public, all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hunter education classes and firings ranges will be closed until further notice. Governor Lee issued Executive Order No. 14 on Thursday declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee to facilitate the treatment and containment of COVID-19.”

๐Ÿ”น The Annual Saint Paddy's Lunch Inn Fundraiser, scheduled for Friday, March 20, is postponed. The event will be rescheduled. The popular fundraiser is a benefit for The Shepherd’s Inn — Safe House/Emergency Shelter for women and their children coming from domestic violence settings or otherwise temporarily homeless. “We are disappointed to postpone this event...” says Paul Gabinet, Executive Director of The Shepherd’s Inn. “However, the health of our friends who come to eat with us and our staff is of optimum concern. The funds coming from this benefit help sustain the spring operation of the (Elizabethton) community’s only emergency shelter for these women and children. We will have a difficult time in weeks to come without the support from this event.” Anyone wishing to contribute to the work of The Shepherd’s Inn may send contributions to: The Shepherd’s Inn P.O. Box 2214 Elizabethton, TN 37644.

๐Ÿ”น The Elm Springs United Methodist Church country breakfast previously scheduled for March 21 has been canceled

๐Ÿ”น The United Way of Southwest Virginia is postponing the Impact Awards celebration scheduled for April 7. In a note to friends and partners, spokesperson Mary Anne Holbrook said, “We here at United Way of Southwest Virginia extend our thoughts to all who have been impacted by the outbreak to date — either directly or indirectly. Given this evolving situation, I am reaching out to you to let you know that we are postponing the Impact Awards celebration that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. We will make all efforts to hold this annual event in the months to come. The health and safety of our community is incredibly important to us. We are continuing to monitor updates from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health, and other relevant agencies regarding the situation. As we make decisions about other upcoming events, we will continue to be in touch with you as things evolve.”

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee State Parks released this statement: “Safety is a top priority for Tennessee State Parks. Tennessee State Parks remain open as we closely monitor COVID-19 and its presence in the state. We encourage all Tennesseans and park visitors to review information provided by the Tennessee Department of Health as it relates to the virus. We know our guests are interested in our efforts to help keep your family healthy during your visit. We have launched a page on our website to update prospective visitors on the measures we are taking. If you are planning a trip to a Tennessee State Park, we invite you to review this information.”

๐Ÿ”น Jubilee Community Arts concerts and events at the Laurel Theater in Knoxville are canceled for the remainder of the spring season. This includes the 51st Jubilee Festival, March 21-22, and all other events through May 9. Full refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased in advance. Visit www.jubileearts.org for more details.

๐Ÿ”น The spring meeting of Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association, originally scheduled for May, has been canceled. Activities scheduled for that meeting will be moved to the fall.

๐Ÿ”น Due to COVID-19, McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College is canceling the April 7 performance by Smoky Mountain Brass Quintet and Artalk on Dorothy Gillespie. Little Women is now April 21-24. The Spring Choral Concert location is TBD. The Spring Symphonic Band Concert is now April 25.

๐Ÿ”น The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville is closed to tours and visitors through March 31, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

๐Ÿ”น The Grand Ole Opry, the world’s longest-running radio show, will pause performances that include a live audience through April 4, including performances on March 13-14.

๐Ÿ”น Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, announced it is temporarily suspending tours beginning beginning March 16 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Though distillery operations will continue as normal, the store, restaurant and tours will close. “The closure will remain in place until the health emergency subsides. All tickets previously purchased during this time are refundable.”

๐Ÿ”น All performances of Cirque du Soleil’s OVO from April 15-19 at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena have been canceled, according to a release from the arena’s management office. Ticket buyers who bought tickets through Knoxville Tickets will be issued an automatic refund onto the credit card they used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required. Cirque du Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting OVO’s tour plans for the rest of 2020.

News updates

๐Ÿ”น Ballad Health implements visitation restrictions: As of Monday, March 16, all Ballad Health hospitals will limit their public entry points and engage all visitors in screening protocols. Visitors will also be limited to one guest per patient, and no visitors under age 12 will be allowed. Specific entrances vary per facility, and each one is clearly identified for the public. Ballad Health team members can still access restricted areas through their employee badges. Additionally, before visitors can see patients, they will answer several questions to evaluate any potential COVID-19 risk. If needed, visitors might have their temperatures checked, be given masks or not be permitted to visit. Exceptions to the one-visitor rule will be in place for the system’s birthing center and pediatric departments, which will allow two visitors per patient. Further exceptions to screening limitations and visiting hours are available for hospice, end-of-life care and other circumstances, and they will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Privately employed patient sitters will follow the same screening guidance and protocols as Ballad Health team members. Additionally, Ballad Health has ceased all visitation for its long-term care facilities. Visitors will not be permitted at Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, Marion, Virginia; Laughlin Healthcare Center, Greeneville; Madison House, Kingsport; and Wexford House, Kingsport. These restrictions also apply to clinical students and student volunteers assigned to these locations. As with general hospital visitation, case-case exceptions will be considered. These limitations will remain in place until further notice. Ballad Health will issue communication when the restrictions are lifted or modified. All COVID-19 updates and information are available online.

๐Ÿ”น Pursuant to a notice from the Tennessee Supreme Court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Kingsport Municipal Court will be temporarily closed for all in-person proceedings for the remainder of March 2020. According to a release from KPD, “All pending cases scheduled during that time frame will be postponed. Anyone having a case set for the remainder of March 2020 has the following options: 1) Satisfy the citation by paying the fine on or before the scheduled court date; 2) Call the K.P.D. Records Division at 423-229-9427 on or before the scheduled court date to have the case reset to a later date; 3) Anyone who is unable to call may visit the K.P.D. Records Division in the Kingsport Justice Center on or before the scheduled court date to have the case reset to a later date, or 4) Anyone not paying the citation or calling to have the case reset by the court date will be contacted after that time by the court

๐Ÿ”น Local bishop mandates cancellation of United Methodist church services in Holston Conference: A local United Methodist bishop is mandating the cancellation of worship services and meetings in United Methodist churches under her supervision for at least two weeks, effective immediately. Bishop Mary Virginia “Dindy” Taylor is resident bishop of Holston Conference, which includes 864 churches in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and North Georgia. Her office is located in Alcoa, Tennessee. “The decision was prayerfully made to cancel worship services across the three states that make up Holston Conference,” Taylor said. “The decision is unanimous and mandatory for at least two weeks.” Taylor said she made the decision with the support of her district superintendents, “out of an abundance of caution and our concern for you, our churches, and communities.” A March 12 letter from Taylor to clergy and church leaders throughout the region cited medical advice to implement “social distancing” in faith communities to slow the transmission of COVID-19, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. “We have learned from the spread of the virus that if we delay responding the virus spreads exponentially and overwhelms our hospitals and health care systems. It is my understanding that social distancing is the most effective way of slowing the spread of the virus,” Taylor said. “This is an opportunity for creative ministry. How can we care for our neighbors?” Taylor said in a letter to Holston congregations. “Be aware of the needs of the people around you and how you can offer Christ during a challenging pandemic.” For more information about Holston Conference, visit Holston.org.

๐Ÿ”น The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order stating all Tennessee courts will remain open during the coronavirus outbreak, but suspending all in-person judicial proceedings through March 31, 2020. Chief Justice Jeff Bivins declared a state of emergency for the judicial branch, which follows Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order and declaration of a state of emergency on March 12. The Order applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal courts.

๐Ÿ”น Milligan College announced Thursday afternoon it would extend its spring break until March 20 and move to online-only classes through April 5.

๐Ÿ”น Mountain Empire Community College is extending spring break for students by an additional week. The college is currently on a one-week break, and classes were originally scheduled to resume Monday, March 16. College offices will remain open next week. Computer labs, testing, library services, enrollment and other college services will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Faculty and staff will use that time to make preparations for possible additional measures such as shifting all instruction to online, implementing a hybrid approach or taking other actions for which a need may be determined. College officials will continue to monitor the situation in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and other public health agencies. The College will post updated announcements as the situation changes. Students should stay in contact with their instructors by email for detailed instructions related to their specific coursework. Students in health science programs containing clinical and laboratory requirements may receive additional guidance from the Dean of Health Sciences and faculty members about continuation of clinical rotations. A number of upcoming events at MECC originally expected to attract crowds are being canceled. Up-to-date details on event plans as well as academic scheduling will be posted on the college’s website https://www.mecc.edu/coronavirus/.

๐Ÿ”น Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community, an assisted living and memory care community serving Carter County, has announced safety measures to protect its residents and caregiving staff in the event of a potential outbreak of COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus. “As per CDC guidelines related to COVID-19, our facility is restricting visitors at this time due to reports received from another part of the Tri-State area. We are also requesting that family members arrange for alternate ways of communication with our residents, including phone, text or videoconference, to avoid unnecessary exposure,” Executive Director Rhonda Mitchell said, in a statement. Read the full release.

Read more

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

Northam orders all Virginia K-12 schools closed for minimum of two weeks

VHSL delays start of spring sports competition

Officials cordoning off Wise County courthouse, sending sick home

ETSU announces move to online-only classes following spring break

Food City responds to the coronavirus threat

Southern Conference suspends athletic competition

TSSAA state tournaments now postponed

Northeast extending spring break, Walters State shifting to online

Thursday, March 12

Schedule changes

๐Ÿ”น Eighth-grade orientation scheduled at Daniel Boone High School is canceled Thursday and will not be rescheduled. There is information on the website and students may contact the school to schedule a meeting, if needed.

๐Ÿ”น Boy Scouts of America-Sequoyah Council’s Wilderness Road District Committee canceled its Thursday meeting.

๐Ÿ”น Johnson City Schools postponed Thursday’s district-wide band concert. “At the recommendation of the Washington County Health Department and to err on the side of caution, Johnson City Schools has decided to postpone the District-Wide band concert this evening. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, with the expectations of a large crowd, we want to take a proactive approach to protect grandparents and others who are known to be vulnerable to the virus. Because we want to use the concert as a platform to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our students, we hope to set a make-up date for the concert sometime in May,” the release reads.

๐Ÿ”น Catholic Charities of East Tennessee postponed Thursday’s CCETN benefit dinner in Chattanooga.

๐Ÿ”น Literacy Council of Kingsport has canceled its 14th Annual Savvy SCRABBLE fundraiser, originally scheduled for Friday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

๐Ÿ”น tnAchieves is canceling the remainder of its mandatory Tennessee Promise spring meetings “out of an abundance of caution.” Students must view a mandatory webinar to satisfy their meeting requirement. Students, families, mentors and other stakeholders should check their email for more information.

๐Ÿ”น Ballad Health released a statement about its annual Shamrock 4 Miler event: “Out of an abundance of caution, Ballad Health is following current CDC/WHO guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus and large gatherings and is canceling the annual Johnston Memorial Hospital Shamrock 4 Miler and Leprechaun Walk, presented by Blue Ridge Auto Group on Friday, March 13. We recognize that many of you have trained for this event and want to honor your commitment. We encourage you to run a 4 miler in your community and share on social media with #JMHSHAMROCK. This is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Johnston Memorial Hospital fund of Ballad Health Foundation, which supports the growing needs of healthcare in Southwest Virginia. Those desiring a refund for registration fees can contact the Foundation office at 423-302-3131. If you do not request a refund, the registration fee will be donated to the Johnston Memorial Fund. We will announce at a future date when and where you can pick up your event shirt and medal. Thank you for your commitment to your health, our region’s health, and the Johnston Memorial Fund.”

๐Ÿ”น Saint Dominic's Fish Fry for Friday, March 13, has been canceled. “Sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to see you next Friday the 20th,” the notice said.

๐Ÿ”น The Symphony of the Mountains concert, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. If you are a ticket holder, you will be able to use your ticket at the rescheduled concert. If you are unable to attend, the symphony will refund the purchase price. No date has been set for the rescheduled concert. For more information call (423) 392-8423.

๐Ÿ”น The CIPA Competition at Sullivan North High School, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.

๐Ÿ”น In a social media post Thursday, the Willow Tree Coffeehouse announced Grammy-nominated artist Will Hoge’s concert on Saturday would be canceled due to concerns about COVID-19. In the statement, it said anyone who purchased tickets would be given a refund.

๐Ÿ”น Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) canceled its March 19 gardening lecture by William Cullina. University of Pennsylvania, where Cullina is F. Otto Haas Executive Director of the Morris Arboretum, has banned all university-related travel in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus. SAPS plans to reschedule the lecture next year.

๐Ÿ”น Connect Beyond Festival 2020 organizers announced Thursday the Asheville festival, slated for April 3-5, 2020, is officially postponed. “With recent developments surrounding COVID-19 nationally and in North Carolina, we cannot in good conscience move forward with the festival as scheduled. The safety of our guests and participants is our number one priority,” the release said.

๐Ÿ”น Dollywood postponed its planned media day activities on Friday, but currently plans to open as scheduled for season passholders, and on Saturday for general guests, according to an email from Dollywood PR Director Wes Ramey. “The exciting economic news we planned to share does not seem appropriate based on what is going on. It doesn’t feel right,” Dolly said. “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead.” Dollywood continues to consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines and will communicate any changes should they occur.

๐Ÿ”น Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center has postponed its Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk, originally scheduled for March 28. Officials will work with race planners to secure another date for the event, which serves as one of the organization’s “largest yearly fundraisers,” according to Executive Director Guynn Edwards. Participants and those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.crumleyhouse.com for news regarding the event.

News updates

๐Ÿ”น Families and staff of Bristol, Kingsport, and Sullivan County Schools received a joint letter stating that until further notice, school-sponsored student travel will not take place to the following locations: Boston, MA; New York City, NY; Washington, DC and surrounding area; and all locations in California, Florida and Washington. Additional locations may be added as new information becomes available. Currently, restrictions have not been placed on school-sponsored student travel within the region. Questions regarding specific locations should be directed to the Superintendent/Director of Schools. Employees are encouraged to contact their Human Resources personnel to provide details of travel plans outside of the region. Processes for returning to work will be based on CDC and Sullivan County Health Department guidance at the time of their return.

๐Ÿ”น Tusculum University leaders have decided to convert classes at all three locations to online teaching, effective Monday, March 16. Tusculum has learned about a confirmed case of coronavirus in Knox County. While that person is not a Tusculum family member, the university is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to take additional precautionary measures by shifting to online education. In addition, the South Atlantic Conference, of which Tusculum is a member, has voted to cancel all athletic practices and games for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. Tusculum wants to be clear: Its three locations will not be closed, and at this time, students can continue to live in the residence halls. We are simply converting our classes to an online setting until further notice. The following people should not return to our three campuses after Spring Break: those who believe they have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus, those who have been on a cruise, and those who have traveled internationally. Instead, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and immediately contact Dr. Lisa Johnson-Neas, dean of students, at [email protected] or 423-636-7315 to confirm they are not returning to campus. Any student who displays symptoms of the coronavirus should seek medical attention and alert Dr. Johnson-Neas. Faculty and staff members have the same responsibilities as students to keep the university informed. Should they be exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus or diagnosed with the illness, they must alert their supervisor immediately and participate in quarantining requirements at their residence. If they have a Tusculum-issued laptop, we recommend that they take that computer home each day so they have a means to continue working from home.

๐Ÿ”น Northeast State Community College will extend spring break one additional week for its students. Traditional and online classes are being canceled March 16-20 to give faculty time to prepare for two weeks of fully online learning from March 23-April 3. Faculty will utilize the additional spring break week to move all coursework online. Faculty will also prepare to continue with online instruction beyond April 3, in the event it becomes necessary. The college’s campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton, Gray, Johnson City and Kingsport will be closed March 16-20 for deep cleaning with hospital-grade products. Supervisors have identified essential employees and will inform them whether they are working on campus or remotely March 16-20. Students should refrain from visiting campus, and remain at home during the extended break and while classes are delivered remotely.

๐Ÿ”น At 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Ballad Health issued its first daily update. Each day, it will include any changes, new details and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities. Total positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities: 0.

๐Ÿ”น The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center announced it will be closing to all visitors through Sunday, April 5, due to COVID-19. The House’s Adult Day Program will also be suspended. The policy change will be reevaluated at a later date. “We are following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in being proactive with these adjustments,” Executive Director Guynn Edwards said in a statement. “Of course, we will make exceptions for emergency situations, and we ask that individuals understand we simply have the goal to limit traffic flow in our facility, as well as any potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee Department of Corrections suspended visitation until further notice, due to COVID-19. Volunteer services will also be suspended. TDOC said in a statement that those on community supervision will be contacted by their probation and parole officers for reporting guidelines, and onsite staff screening will also begin.

๐Ÿ”น Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said, “We are continuing our cleaning and safety procedures. I am meeting with regional superintendents on Friday to discuss a regional plan.”

๐Ÿ”น Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency Thursday to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

๐Ÿ”น Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sports-related updates

๐Ÿ”น The TSSAA announced late Thursday that it is suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament. Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.

๐Ÿ”น Due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Southern Conference, at the recommendation of the league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics, will suspend all athletic competition through March 30, Commissioner Jim Schaus announced Thursday. “Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” Schaus said. The decision was reached with the input of NCAA, conference and school administrators.The SoCon will closely monitor the situation, as well as national, state and local policies regarding the coronavirus, and re-evaluate the potential for resumption of competition.

๐Ÿ”น Conference Carolinas, which includes King University, has suspended athletics competition until further notice. The safety and well-being of Conference Carolinas student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans are always of the utmost importance. For this reason, Conference Carolinas has made the difficult decision due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat to suspend all athletics competition until further notice. “We fully understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators who put in so much hard work daily for their institutions, but we feel this is the right decision currently,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our first priority is always the protection of our student-athletes along with our coaches and administrators. I would like to thank all of our presidents and administrators for working together to help us make this incredibly tough decision.” Earlier today, the NCAA made the decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, which includes all winter NCAA Division II competitions in which Conference Carolinas institutions are presently competing.

๐Ÿ”น The VHSL canceled the Class 1 boys and girls state championship basketball games following Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency in the commonwealth. The Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 finals had already been canceled. Honaker and Surry Curry were scheduled to play the Class 1 girls final at 6 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center, and Auburn and Mathews were to follow in the Class 1 boys final. Teams in Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be declared state co-champions. “We felt with Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight. It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 boys and girls finals," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans.”

๐Ÿ”น The NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships. “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement said.

๐Ÿ”น Major League Baseball becomes the latest sport to postpone action in light of the coronavirus pandemic, canceling spring-training games effective immediately and delaying the start of the regular season for at least two weeks.

๐Ÿ”น NASCAR released a statement on races in Atlanta and Homestead: “At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

๐Ÿ”น The Virginia High School Coaches Association (VHSCA) basketball game scheduled for March 21 has been postponed. VHSCA Game Director Phil Robbins released a statement saying that May 17, 2020, has been officially cleared for the game to be played at the Virginia-Wise David J. Prior Center providing the pandemic has safely subsided.

๐Ÿ”น The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville. Also off are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 tournaments. Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the SEC today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30. Read more about the latest impact on sports.

๐Ÿ”น UPDATE: The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”

Wednesday, March 11

Local school systems monitoring situation

๐Ÿ”น Although no field trips, athletic events or other school activities have been canceled or postponed as of Wednesday, the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., public school systems are communicating daily with each other and health officials about the coronavirus.

๐Ÿ”น Virginia, education officials are considering COVID-19 contingency plans. Read more about discussions at Mountain Empire Community College and in Wise County Schools here.

Local colleges announce schedule, delivery changes

๐Ÿ”น The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has ordered that remaining spring semester classes be held online over concerns about the COVID-19 virus situation.

๐Ÿ”น The COVID-19 Task Force at Emory & Henry College, comprised of professionals from across campus including academic affairs, student affairs, housing, athletics, the business office, facilities, dining services and marketing/communications, has been working diligently to monitor and respond to the rapidly changing global and national situation as it pertains to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. As a result of all of the available information at this time, the college has made the decision to extend spring break for students on the Emory campus for one week. It will run from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 29. Follow Emory & Henry updates here.

๐Ÿ”น University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd — in consultation with chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center — has announced that all in-person classes will be temporarily suspended until further notice as a proactive measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3. Beginning March 23, UT Health Science Center until further notice will offer all face-to-face lecture classes remotely. Clinical rotations in hospitals will continue as usual.

๐Ÿ”น Memo to ETSU faculty, staff and students 3/11/20: As part of our ongoing efforts to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and to protect the health of the campus community, East Tennessee State University has made the decision to suspend all outgoing university-related domestic travel effective immediately. This suspension is in place for domestic travel through April 30, 2020. This follows the announcement from this past Monday (March 9) that all outgoing university-related international travel is suspended through June 15, 2020. At this time, university-related domestic athletics travel for competitive events is not restricted and we will continue to follow guidance as provided by the NCAA and the Southern Conference.

Read more

Tennessee spring sports can play on — for now

UPDATED: TSSAA state tournaments now postponed

NCAA tournaments canceled because of coronavirus

Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus

SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 cancel hoops tournaments

Virginia, education officials consider COVID-19 contingency plans

NBA suspends season; March Madness going without fans

Bucs, fans disappointed about NCAA developments

BMS, NASCAR keeping close eye on coronavirus ahead of race week

Sullivan County has first confirmed case of coronavirus