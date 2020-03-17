Make-a-wish event in Kingsport postponed

KINGSPORT — Lucas Kinley’s wish to be a superhero and save his hometown of Kingsport is being postponed in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak. But rest assured true believers, Kinley’s wish will be fulfilled once the nationwide health crisis subsides.

As previously reported, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was working with the city to help grant a wish for young Lucas. On Thursday, Lucas was expected to arrive at the Tri-Cities Airport, where city officials were going to ask for his help to save the city.

Lucas would then team up with the police and fire departments and Pal’s Sudden Service to complete his missions. After saving the day, Lucas would have a superhero party at the Kingsport Carousel with friends and family. Finally, on Friday, the city was planning to hold a parade to celebrate Lucas’ success.

In a press release sent Monday from the City of Kingsport, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the parents of Lucas Kinley announced they had made the difficult decision to postpone Lucas’ superhero wish.

“At Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, the health and safety of their wish kids and their families is top priority. The decision to postpone Super Lucas’ wish was made with the health and safety of his family in mind,” the release states. “In addition, people in both Kingsport and Knoxville are excited to celebrate Lucas and participate in the magic of his wish. Small and large gatherings were planned during Lucas’ wish and those events should be delayed to align with the advice of local, state, and national health experts.”

The release further states that when Lucas’ superhero date has been rescheduled, information will be distributed.