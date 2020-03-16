Kingsport suspends all programs and events; facilities to remain open

KINGSPORT – All Kingsport-sponsored programs, classes and events have been suspended indefinitely. This decision comes from City Manager Chris McCartt at the recommendation of the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

All city facilities will remain open under normal operating hours. City staff will attempt to reschedule any paid programs and honor tickets that have already been sold. Anyone who wishes to cancel should reach out to the respective facility.

This information is subject to change as the city continues to monitor the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19.

Facility List

· Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: The park will remain open, but all programs—planetarium shows, astronomy programs, nature programs —are suspended.

· Kingsport Aquatic Center: The facility will remain open, but all swim lessons, water aerobics classes, training courses and other programs are suspended.

· Kingsport Carousel: The carousel will follow its current operating schedule.

· Kingsport Farmers Market: The market will delay its opening until May 2.

· Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts: All programs and classes are suspended.

· Kingsport Public Library: The library will remain open, but all programs, classes and club meetings are suspended.

· Kingsport Parks and Recreation: All city parks will remain open to the public, but all programming including athletics are suspended. Open gym hours at Lynn View Community Center and the V.O. Dobbins Center are also suspended.

· Kingsport Senior Center: All programs and classes are suspended, but the lounge and other facility spaces will remain open. The Renaissance Center’s open gym hours are also suspended.

Rental Recommendations

At this time, the city is not canceling any rentals within the above facilities, but urges citizens to follow CDC guidelines. As of March 15, the CDC recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events of more than 50 people. If anyone who has already booked a rental has questions or wishes to cancel, please reach out to the facility directly.

For up-to-date information on the city’s response to COVID-19, please visit kingsporttn.gov.

The Times News staff is working to provide the latest updates on schedule changes, local decisions and news related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. If your church, business or agency has community announcements related to coronavirus concerns and prevention, please email us at [email protected]

Monday, March 16

Schedule changes

🔹 The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Monday that volunteers will not be allowed to enter correctional facilities until further notice. Last week, the Virginia DOC canceled all offender visitation until further notice. While visitation at correctional facilities is cancelled for now, off-site video visitation, facilitated through Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI), remains available.

🔹 Keep Kingsport Beautiful is canceling its March 19 “Edible Landscaping” seminar with Christy Shivell of Shy Valley Farm Studio & Garden. In addition, the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Tree Fund Planting scheduled for Friday, April 3, has been postponed until further notice.

🔹 All Kingsport-sponsored programs, classes and events have been suspended indefinitely. This decision comes from City Manager Chris McCartt at the recommendation of the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. All city facilities will remain open under normal operating hours. City staff will attempt to reschedule any paid programs and honor tickets that have already been sold.

🔹 Hands On! Discovery Center will close to the general public from Wednesday, March 18, to Tuesday, March 31. “The health and safety of our community is our top priority. We hope to re-open the Discovery Center as soon as possible with guidance from health officials,” the announcement read. “If you have any questions, please contact us through social media or email at [email protected]”

🔹 Symphony of the Mountains, at the direction of its board, has canceled or postponed most remaining concerts and events for the 2019-2020 season. The “Happy Birthday Beethoven Celebration,” originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, will now occur as part of the 2020-21 season. The Voices of the Mountains concert, scheduled for April 3, has been canceled, along with all remaining rehearsals. The Youth and Primo Orchestra concerts and Youth for Youth concert have been canceled, along with all remaining rehearsals for the season. The “Viennese Ball” Symphony Gala, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until Sept. 19 at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The SOTM Brass Quintet concert, on April 26, in Big Stone Gap is still planned. A decision regarding the event will be made in April.

🔹 Second Harvest Food Bank and community pantry/soup kitchen partners continue to operate normal hours. “We are working with agency partners to establish emergency disaster pantries and communicating with school officials to determine if mobile pantries are needed. The food bank has established critical function plans to maintain basic business operations if needed,“ Rhonda Chafin, Executive Director Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, said Monday.

🔹 YWCA NETN and SWVA has canceled its Easter Eggstravaganza. “We know this event is a beloved tradition for many families, and have not taken this decision lightly. However, the health, safety and security of our staff, volunteers, their families and yours is of utmost importance to us,” the statement said.

🔹 The Make-A-Wish Foundation has postponed a special wish by 6-year-old Lucas Kinley that was to take place in Kingsport on Thursday and Friday. Lucas was planning to be a superhero and save his home town of Kingsport, with the help of Kingsport police, fire and Pal's Sudden Service. A date on when the wish will take place has not been determined.

🔹 Hawkins County Schools and Rogersville City School will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, through Tuesday, March 31, in reaction to COVID-19 concerns.

🔹 In a release issued Monday afternoon, UETHDA announced changes to its commodity food distribution for March. “Due to the expanding Covid-19 pandemic, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will begin adjusting all Commodity Distributions for the month of March. Items will be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first come, first served basis, to income eligible households until all commodities are gone. This will provide for the safety of recipients as well as the volunteers and staff. All recipients must be residents of Tennessee to be eligible for this service. This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Visit www.uethda.org to learn more.

🔹 NCG Cinema announced it will close all 24 NCG locations, including the Fort Henry Mall location in Kingsport. “With the well-being of our NCG family of employees and our loyal patrons as our top priority, we have made the difficult decision that suspending our operations is the best way we can help limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect Monday, March 16, at 3 p.m. EST across all 24 NCG locations... While operations are suspended, we will be taking additional steps to clean and sanitize our facilities to help ensure that we have the highest quality of cleanliness for our staff and guests to return to,” the statement said.

🔹 The Diocese of Knoxville has closed Catholic schools, including St. Dominic in Kingsport, through April 13 and will institute at-home learning for students. “Due to staggered spring break schedules... Catholic schools in the Knoxville region and St. Mary’s in Johnson City will begin at-home instruction on Monday, March 23. St. Dominic Catholic School in Kingsport will begin at-home learning on Monday, March 30.” Last week, the Diocese of Knoxville Catholic schools suspended all athletics, extracurricular, fine arts, fundraising and other school-related events. “We will continue to evaluate and assess the situation and make further decisions as needed,” a statement from the Diocese reads. “While conducting in-home learning, schools will continue to deep-clean the facilities targeting COVID-19, MRSA, flu and common cold viruses. Teachers and administrators are prepared for at-home learning. Iowa assessments for elementary students will be administered beginning the week of April 20.”

🔹 Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the 2020 National Archery in the Schools State Tournament, April 2-3, is canceled. All TWRA shooting ranges remain closed, and all TWRA Hunter Education and Boating classes are canceled until further notice.

🔹 Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull announced he is postponing the scheduled Mayor’s Town Hall event, originally scheduled March 31, at the Renaissance Center to a future date to be determined. “The City will continue to listen to citizens and communicate important public information through electronic and other means. I am available for individual and small group meetings as well as responding to email and telephone contacts,” the statement reads. “Approximately 100 citizens attended each of the previous Town Hall events. In view of the on-going COVID 19 Pandemic, it is prudent to curtail public meetings of more than 50 citizens. Accordingly, I encourage our citizens to avoid large public gatherings; observe good public health practices, such as covering coughs and sneezes, refrain from shaking hands, frequent hand washing, and surface cleaning; and practice social distancing. I appreciate that Kingsport citizens continue to act in a socially responsible manner. Together we will endure this difficult period until the health issues subside.”

🔹 Pro-Art Association is postponing all performances through April 16. “The safety of our patrons, students, employees and the greater community is of the utmost importance to us. In compliance with the State of Emergency in effect for Virginia in regards to COVID-19, The Pro-Art Association will postpone all scheduled performances through April 16. We will reevaluate the situation at that point in time to determine when and if we can safely reschedule the postponed performances and proceed with the remaining programs of our 43rd season.

🔹 World Choice Investments is closing its facilities in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, until May 9. Those closures affect The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede (Pigeon Forge and Brandson), Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage (Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach), and Smoky Mountain Opry. “The team at World Choice Investments will meet with the cast members at each facility this week. They continue to watch the conditions within our markets, consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines. Any additional changes will be released at a later time should they occur,” the release said.

🔹 Eastman Softball announced it will cancel the 2020 tournament, and immediately roll over any 2020 entry fees to the 2021 tournament (April 8-11, 2021).

🔹ACT has rescheduled the April 4, national ACT test date to June 13, 2020, in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). ACT will communicate directly with all students currently registered for the April 4 ACT test. All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for next steps. “ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda. More information will be shared as it becomes available in the days ahead.

🔹 The Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection ladies luncheon, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.

🔹 The 12th Antique Appraisal Fair and Show, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed until late June, according to Tammy Kinser, Director of Tourism for the Greene County Partnership and event coordinator. “We are in the process now of contacting all vendors, all antique stores and businesses that have been so wonderful to aid us in the promotion of this award-winning event.”

🔹 The “Elvis Extravaganza,” scheduled to be held at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, March 21, has been postponed until April 18. For more information, call 276-466-0026.

🔹 Barter Theatre will be postponing the opening of “Macbeth,” “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Peter Pan,” which were originally scheduled for March 26, April 2 and April 7 respectively. “This decision is in response to Governor Northam’s ban on large gatherings, and to ensure the safety of Barter’s staff, volunteers, and patrons,” officials announced Monday. “Barter is in the process of filming these productions for possible streaming to patrons and is working to finalize the technical and contractual requirements necessary to proceed with the distribution. Barter continues to offer its flexible and free exchange policy for all of its shows and hopes that patrons will show their support for the company by continuing to purchase tickets to productions that are scheduled for later this year.” Learn more about Barter’s efforts.

🔹 The Scott County Economic Development Authority (EDA) has canceled its March 18 meeting. “As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities and with the Governor’s urging to cancel all non-essential meetings, theScott County EDA chairman has canceled the March 18 board meeting. The next regular meeting is April 15. All meetings are open to the public,” the notice reads.

🔹 Knoxville Opera Guild has canceled the March 29 High Tea Opera Up Close.

🔹 Tennessee State Parks remain open and free of charge for outdoor recreation as officials continue to monitor the impact of coronavirus in Tennessee. “Time outdoors is proven to relieve stress and improve mental and physical health and is a way to maintain social distance. Local and state parks are useful destinations to find solitude in nature and enjoy the outdoors for solo adventurers and small groups alike,” according to a release issued Monday. “With open green spaces and miles of trails, individuals and families can explore on their own or establish a safe distance between themselves and others. Parks provide opportunities for both adventure-seekers and those looking for relaxation and solitude.” Parks are taking recommended precautions to provide a safe environment for staff and visitors, while recognizing the need for Tennesseans to practice self-care both mentally and physically.

🔹 The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced remaining sessions of VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) programs are canceled. All in-person group visits to agencies have also been suspended through April 10. The in-person March board meeting (March 24) has also been canceled. The United Way office remains open.

News updates

🔹 The Tennessee Department of Health reports the COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 52 as of March 16, 2020. The age range of cases is 11 to 82 years old. Of the 52 cases, 25 are in Davidson County and 18 are in Williamson County. Locally, there is one reported case in Sullivan County. There is one case in Jefferson County, one in Knox County and one in Sevier County.

🔹 Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement Monday morning, urging every school district in Tennessee “to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020, at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020, to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31,” the statement from the governor’s office reads.