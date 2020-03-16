Registration open for Bays Mountain Day Camp

KINGSPORT — Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park, and this summer, your child can again spend a week learning and exploring in nature through the park’s Summer Day Camp program.

Registration is now open for 2020 Summer Day Camp sessions for rising first- through sixth-graders. Each week long Day Camp session is filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that gives your child hands-on learning experiences.

Day Camp hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sessions are limited to 30 campers per week and are listed below.

Students entering first, second and third grades in Fall 2020:

June 1-5

June 15-19

June 29-July 3

July 13-17

July 20-24

Students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grades in Fall 2020:

June 8-12

June 22-26

July 6-10

Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day and wear appropriate clothing. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation about the week’s activities and expectations. Transportation to and from camp is your responsibility.

The cost is $60 per child. A current Family Membership with the park is required to register your child or grandchild for Day Camp. Family Memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) every time you visit the park.

To register your child for Day Camp, you can pick up an application in the Nature Center or download one from baysmountain.com. A separate application must be filled out for each child. Applications can be submitted at the Nature Center or mailed to the address at the bottom of the form. Make checks payable to the Bays Mountain Park Association.

Refunds will be given up to two weeks before the session. After that, refunds will be given only if the slot can be filled.

For more information on Bays Mountain Park, visit baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.