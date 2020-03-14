How is Kingsport responding to the coronavirus?

KINGSPORT — As facilities, companies and institutions all across the country are closing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, for the most part, it’s business as usual in the Model City.

The latest estimates show just over 139,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with approximately 5,100 deaths. In the United States, there have been 1,800 reported cases and 40 deaths. In our region, there’s been one confirmed case: A man tested positive in Sullivan County.

Across the country, all manner of events are being canceled — almost on an hourly basis — including major sporting events. Disney has shut down its parks, Broadway has gone dark, and colleges and universities are sending students home and going strictly to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.

But what’s happening at the local level?

HERE IN KINGSPORT

Kingsport officials have met and continue to talk with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department about the virus, the latest news of its spread and the recommended steps to take at this point. So far, there’s been an increase in the amount of cleaning within city buildings, educational flyers have been hung and travel by city employees will be granted on a case by case basis.

“This is today. Tomorrow may see additional changes,” said City Manager Chris McCartt, noting the evolving nature of the outbreak. “One thing we’ve noticed in conversations with (the health department) is things are changing on a daily basis.”

Bottom line: If the health department makes new or additional recommendations, the city plans to follow that advice, McCartt said.

Until there’s a greater spread of the coronavirus throughout the community, Kingsport plans to continue its operations as normal. At this time, no city offices or buildings are closed and programs are taking place as normal.

Bays Mountain Park — There have been no changes to operating hours or programs.

“We have doubled up on the cleaning at the park, especially in the nature center bathrooms and the gift shop countertops,” said Rob Cole, park manager. “We’re like everybody else — taking precautions and being very sensitive and mindful.”

Farmers Market — The market is still scheduled to open on April 11.

Kingsport Area Transit Service — Buses are being cleaned more frequently and the routes are operating as normal.

Library — Staff have stepped up cleaning and are spreading out folks who are using the computer stations.

Municipal Court — Pursuant to the Tennessee Supreme Court, Kingsport’s Municipal Court will be temporarily closed for all in-person proceedings for the remainder of March. Anyone with questions regarding this situation may call the Kingsport Police Department’s Records Division at (423) 229-9427.

Parks and Recreation — All sporting programs and events are still operating as normal, while all parks and playgrounds are open to the public.

Senior Center – The senior center is open, hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the building and informational flyers about the coronavirus have been hung up for members and staff.

Shirley Buchanan, executive director of the facility, said that beginning on Monday the kitchen would not be warming or heating its meals, but would rather provide pre-packaged ones for seniors. As for future programs, Buchanan said she would be looking at those on a case by case basis.