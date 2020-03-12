Times News Blog: COVID-19 concerns impacting local events

The Times News staff is working to provide the latest on schedule changes, local decisions and other updates related to COVID-19 Coronavirus in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. If your church, business or agency has made decisions affecting the community related to COVID-19 concerns and prevention, please email us at [email protected]

Thursday, March 12

🔹 Johnson City Schools has postponed today’s district-wide band concert. “At the recommendation of the Washington County Health Department and to err on the side of caution, Johnson City Schools has decided to postpone the District-Wide band concert this evening. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, with the expectations of a large crowd, we want to take a proactive approach to protect grandparents and others who are known to be vulnerable to the virus. Because we want to use the concert as a platform to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our students, we hope to set a make-up date for the concert sometime in May,” the release reads.

🔹 The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville. Also off are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 tournaments. Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the SEC today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30. Read more about the latest impact on sports.

🔹 The Virginia High School League (VHSL) state basketball tournament will play Friday and Saturday with limited family attendance. Each participating school will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center. Thursday’s tournament schedule, which includes both Gate City boys and girls in Class 2 title games and Honaker’s girls team in the Class 1 final, will go on as planned.

🔹 The NAIA is limiting fan attendance at all winter championships. In light of restricting fan attendance, the NAIA will be offering live streams free of charge for the duration of the tournaments.

🔹 Catholic Charities of East Tennessee announced it will postpone its March 12 CCETN benefit dinner in Chattanooga.

🔹 Saint Dominic's Fish Fry for Friday, March 13, has been canceled. “Sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to see you next Friday the 20th,” the notice said.

🔹 The Symphony of the Mountains concert scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. If you are a ticket holder, you will be able to use your ticket at the rescheduled concert. If you are unable to attend, the symphony will refund the purchase price. No date has been set for the rescheduled concert. For more information call (423) 392-8423.

🔹 Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) has canceled its March 19 gardening lecture by William Cullina. University of Pennsylvania, where Cullina is F. Otto Haas Executive Director of the Morris Arboretum, has banned all university-related travel in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus. SAPS plans to reschedule the lecture next year.

🔹 The CIPA Competition, scheduled for Saturday at Sullivan North High School, has been canceled.

🔹 Connect Beyond Festival 2020 organizers announced Thursday the Asheville festival, slated for April 3-5, 2020, is officially postponed. “With recent developments surrounding COVID-19 nationally and in North Carolina, we cannot in good conscience move forward with the festival as scheduled. The safety of our guests and participants is our number one priority,” the release said.

Wednesday, March 11

Local school systems monitoring situation

🔹 Although no field trips, athletic events or other school activities have been canceled or postponed as of Wednesday, the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., public school systems are communicating daily with each other and health officials about the coronavirus.

🔹 Virginia, education officials are considering COVID-19 contingency plans. Read more about discussions at Mountain Empire Community College and in Wise County Schools here.

Local colleges announce schedule, delivery changes

🔹 The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has ordered that remaining spring semester classes be held online over concerns about the COVID-19 virus situation.

🔹 The COVID-19 Task Force at Emory & Henry College, comprised of professionals from across campus including academic affairs, student affairs, housing, athletics, the business office, facilities, dining services and marketing/communications, has been working diligently to monitor and respond to the rapidly changing global and national situation as it pertains to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. As a result of all of the available information at this time, the college has made the decision to extend spring break for students on the Emory campus for one week. It will run from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 29. Follow Emory & Henry updates here.

🔹 University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd — in consultation with chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center — has announced that all in-person classes will be temporarily suspended until further notice as a proactive measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3. Beginning March 23, UT Health Science Center until further notice will offer all face-to-face lecture classes remotely. Clinical rotations in hospitals will continue as usual.

Read more

SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 cancel hoops tournaments

Virginia, education officials consider COVID-19 contingency plans

NBA suspends season; March Madness going without fans

Bucs, fans disappointed about NCAA developments

BMS, NASCAR keeping close eye on coronavirus ahead of race week

Sullivan County has first confirmed case of coronavirus