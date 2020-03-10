Convicted felon, accused of biting cats, stealing guns, charged with attempted murder of officer

KINGSPORT — A man wanted by Kingsport police on outstanding felony warrants for aggravated animal cruelty and theft of property over $1,000 has added attempted murder of a police officer to his list of charges.

According to a news release from Thomas Patton, Kingsport Police Department public information officer, on Tuesday at about 4 p.m., KPD patrol officers observed Troy Darnell Hollins walking on Dorothy Street.

Hollins was ordered to stop by an officer. However, Hollins failed to comply, ran toward a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, entered the vehicle and sped away.

The officer ran across several yards and was able to get ahead of the Pontiac on the adjacent Robertson Street as Hollins, 45, was exiting the neighborhood. The officer once again shouted for Hollins to stop, but Hollins veered the vehicle directly toward the officer and accelerated in a deliberate attempt to hit him, according to the news release.

The officer took evasive action and was able to avoid being struck. However, Hollins drove the Pontiac onto the sidewalk, sideswiped a van that was stopped in the roadway and a utility pole, and then fled the scene on Gibson Mill Road toward Stone Drive. All other officers were immediately alerted via radio to be on the lookout for Hollins and his vehicle.

Another KPD patrol officer soon spotted Hollins in the Pontiac traveling west on West Stone Drive. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but Hollins refused to stop and continued to flee. During the resultant pursuit, Hollins drove through three red lights and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to the release.

Hollins eventually lost control of the Pontiac and crashed into a tree near the intersection of West Stone Drive and University Boulevard. The pursuing officer had to break a window out of the vehicle in order to take Hollins into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Hollins’ driver license was suspended. At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a partially burnt marijuana cigarette and a glass pipe commonly associated with the ingestion of illegal narcotics, Patton said.

In addition to his pre-existing felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty and theft of property over $1,000, Hollins was charged with a litany of new charges to include the following:

1) Resisting a stop, frisk or halt.

2) Attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

3) Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

4) Failure to obey traffic signal (3 counts).

5) Reckless driving.

6) Felony reckless endangerment.

7) Resisting arrest.

8) Simple possession of marijuana.

9) Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

10) Driving on suspended license.

As of Tuesday night, Hollins remained confined in the Kingsport City Jail awaiting arraignment.

According to a previous KPD press release, Hollins allegedly bit and seriously injured two cats belonging to his ex-girlfriend.

“Based upon the clear and compelling evidence that Hollins intentionally tortured the two cats in a depraved and sadistic manner, detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest,” according to the release.

On another occasion, Hollins is believed to have stolen two handguns (worth more than $1,800) from a gun safe at his ex-girlfriend’s home.