Tri-Cities Race for the Cure celebrates survivors

This year we have chosen to honor two survivors: one who started her battle just before our 2005 Pink Ribbon Run and the other who was diagnosed within the past year. Each is at a different stage in life, but both live each day to its fullest, and, thank God, they have had their family and friends for support since their battles began. It is our honor and privilege to share their stories. We hope that whether you have been impacted directly, indirectly or just support Komen, you are inspired!

Alice Browder, a school counselor at Roosevelt Elementary School, had scheduled her annual mammogram for the last week of school in May 2019. Like many of us, she was about to put it off because she was too busy. When Principal Kelli Seymour found out about Alice’s appointment, she insisted that Alice keep it. It was through this annual screening mammogram that Alice’s two types of breast cancer were detected early — ductal carcinoma in situ-DCIS, and invasive ductal carcinoma-IDC. Alice had a lumpectomy in June, followed by 16 rounds of radiation therapy and is on Anastrozole for the next 10 years. She has no family history of breast cancer, or any close friends who had fought breast cancer, so this was new territory.

Alice and her husband, Marty, have four children: Charlie, 18; Jack and Susannah, 15; and Sam, 13. Each child was impacted differently. Charlie considered not going to school in Asheville that fall due to his mom’s health. Sam, a natural caretaker, worried about his mom and became very active in asking people to pray for her. The twins, Jack and Susannah, both showed care and concern in their own ways. Alice thinks the reality of a parent with cancer caused her kids to mature more quickly and develop a stronger sense of empathy, which she says isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

In addition to Alice’s reliance on her faith in God, she also received support from family, friends and coworkers. Her sister, Janet, cared for her and her kids. Marty became the full-time meal preparer and taxi driver, delivering their four kids to numerous activities. Her Roosevelt Elementary family sent cards, texts, made calls, provided food and lots of prayers during the summer months. Then throughout her radiation treatment and returning to work, they provided meals. Alice’s work family, seeing her precious students and getting those sweet hugs, helped her through some of the tough days. Returning to work was important to her, as her job helped keep her focused.

“I think I needed Roosevelt more than they needed me,” she said.

Alice considers her diagnosis a wakeup call. She is working to get healthier, appreciates the good things in life more and tries to make each day count. All of this while trying not to take for granted all the wonderful things in her life: family, friends and a job that she loves!

Charlene Hodge did delay her annual physical scheduled for January 2004 until June, as she was caregiver to her husband following his stroke. Charlene had faithfully had an annual mammogram since 1981, as she had “lumps and bumps” from an early age, even though she had no family history of breast cancer. This time it was different; she was called back for a biopsy. Following the tests, she was diagnosed with a grade 3 tumor, stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma in her left breast. Fortunately, it was found very early and the prognosis was good. A family friend who had breast cancer was kind enough to meet with her, answer questions, and let her know what she might expect with surgery and chemo. Charlene had her mastectomy July 14. Her chemo was postponed until fall, due to her being anemic and requiring two iron infusions first.

When Charlene first found out, she worried most about telling her mom, aunt and daughter, and how they would deal with it. She waited until her daughter, Nikki, was home from college on a weekend visit to tell her. When Nikki found out, she wanted to quit school to come home and care for her, but Charlene would not have that. When asked by family and friends how she was doing during her treatment and if she needed anything, she would always respond, no, she was fine. She did not want to be a burden to anyone. Even through treatment, she continued to look after her husband’s needs, while he was in a nursing home.

It was almost two years before she felt the impact of her diagnosis. She had been so busy being a caregiver for her husband. She believes her faith in God and positive attitude contributed to her healing. For her, “Positivity is the key.”

Since Charlene’s diagnosis, her mom and one of her cousins have also been diagnosed, and she has had a second mastectomy. Charlene has a different outlook on some things. Charlene reminds us that you don’t need to be in this alone. Find someone to lean on. Let others help, whether it is with a meal or a ride to a doctor appointment. Be your own advocate and ask the questions. If you think of one before your next appointment, write it down so you don’t forget. Charlene encourages those who are newly diagnosed to do research and learn everything about your diagnosis, suggested treatments and their possible side effects both during treatment and long term. Last, but not least, remember: tomorrow is not a promise, so live your day as if it was your last.

