Norton woman struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 26

KINGSPORT — A 62-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon as she was picking up litter near the Welcome Center on Interstate 26.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the woman as Anita Williams from Norton, Virginia. Williams was attempting to cross the interstate to the median when she was struck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup shortly before 1 p.m.

The THP reports no citations were issued and no criminal charges have been placed.

According to a press release from the city of Kingsport, the woman was a Sullivan County community service worker, working through Kingsport’s litter control program. Kingsport has a maintenance contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for litter control and the mowing of this area.

Because the accident occurred outside the city limits, the THP is handling the investigation. The Kingsport Police Department provided traffic control along the interstate following the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the individual,” said a statement from the city of Kingsport.