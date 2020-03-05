It's time to give mountain biking a try

KINGSPORT — Ever thought about trying mountain biking, but don't know where to begin? Are you somewhat familiar with the popular outdoor activity, but want to improve your skills?

Then an upcoming series of classes at Bays Mountain Park might be right for you.

Beginning this Sunday (March 8), the park will be hosting a series of beginner Mountain Biking courses, offering you basic hands-on information meant to help you become a better mountain biker.

Mountain bikes are a perfect way to exercise and connect with nature, but it can be a little intimidating when you're a beginner. There are a few things every mountain biker wishes someone had told them when they were starting out. Now’s your chance to learn from the experts.

During each session, you'll be able to ask questions, speak to experienced riders and learn a new skill.

The first hour of each class will take place indoors in the Discovery Theater in the Nature Center. After that, you’ll head outside for some practical learning.

SESSION SCHEDULE

Session 1: March 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Session 2: March 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Session 3: March 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will need to bring their own mountain bikes and helmets, dress for the weather and bring along some water.

Each session is $3 per non-member. There are 28 pre-registration spots available, and 28 walk-in spots the day of the session. Visit Eventbrite.com to preregister and reserve your spot. Please bring your Eventbrite ticket with you if you reserve a spot online. Walk-in participants will need to purchase a ticket in the gift shop. Bikes are only necessary for the second hour.

This program is provided by Reedy Creek Bicycles, Achieving Balance Mountain Bike Skills Instruction and Bays Mountain Park. For more information call (423) 229-9447.