Hawkins Police Blotter: Man allegedly attacked deputy twice with broken glass

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy twice with broken glass last month is facing charges including aggravated assault, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Around 12:41 a.m. on June 28, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eric Pease and Deputy Stephanie Bolognese responded to a request of a welfare check on Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 39, 313 Byrd Creek Road, near the Hancock County line.

The officers reportedly located Murrell in a vacant mobile home at 289 Byrd Creek Road, where he was reportedly breaking out the windows of the residence with two large pieces of glass in his hands. Pease stated in his report that he ask Murrell several times to drop the glass and exit the trailer.

“At one point he turned the two large pieces of glass on Deputy Bolognese and started to charge at her in an aggressive manner,” Pease stated in his report. “I deployed a five second burst from the (Taser), at which point he dropped the glass and fell to the floor. When the five seconds was up, Mr. Murrell grabbed another piece of glass and tried to strike Deputy Bolognese a second time.”

Pease said he deployed a second five second taser burst, after which he and Bolognese struggled with Murrell to take him into custody. During the struggle, Murrell allegedly punched Bolognese in the side with a closed fist.

Murrell was arraigned on June 29 in Hawkins County Sessions Court, and has an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing scheduled. At the time of his arrest, he was free on a $50,000 bond from a May 31 arrest for aggravated assault.

“Going to try to turn a dollar”

Joshua Cody Wright, 33, 5158 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, was arrested on June 28 and charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of vandalism, theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly broke into two vehicles at the Rogersville Chevrolet dealership on Highway 11-W and stole several items.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Price responded to a burglary in progress report at the dealership, where he allegedly found Wright carrying a spare tire and other spare parts out of the nearby weeds. Wright reportedly admitted that the parts and tire came from a Ford Edge parked at the dealership. Price located the vehicle and discovered excessive damage inside.

A Nissan Rogue parked next to the Edge had also been entered, and inside Price found a backpack containing a cell phone and a glass pipe with marijuana residue which Wright allegedly admitted were his. Wright reportedly stated that he’d taken items from the Ford Edge because he was “going to try to turn a dollar.”

“U.S. marshal” charged with DUI

Jessica Ann Vanover, 36, 201 Light Road, Rogersville, was arrested on June 30 and charged with DUI, meth possession, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license, among other charges, following a traffic stop on Van Hill Estates Road, where she was reportedly driving a red Honda Accord back and forth on a dead end road.

Deputy Hunter Lamons responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and reportedly located Vanover driving slowly without a seatbelt, prompting a traffic stop. Vanover allegedly identified herself as “a U.S. marshal based in Tennessee” and gave two bogus names.

Vanover reportedly stated she was driving back and forth because “the world was a map and she was stretching it out because it was bunched up.” Upon searching the vehicle, Lamons allegedly found a baggie containing .36 grams of meth in the ashtray and a digital scale and meth pipe in the center console.

Heroin allegedly seized from FTA suspect

Travis Blake Beck, 32, 120 Holston Terrace Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on June 29 and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics (heroin) with intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Guntown Road near Rogersville.

Cpl. Eric Pease stated in his report that Beck was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle he stopped for a traffic offense, and a computer check revealed that Beck was wanted in Greene County on a failure to appear warrant.

Upon being searched, Beck was allegedly found to have a plastic baggie in his right front pocket containing a black substance believed to be 6.7 grams of heroin.

Suspended license leads to marijuana charge

Troy Lynn Lawson, 37, 189 Helton Hollow Road, Eidson, was arrested on June 26 and charged with felony evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license third offense and other charges after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop.

Deputy Hunter Jones stated in his report that he observed Lawson, whom he knew to have a suspended license, driving a black Honda Civic on East Pumpkin Valley Road with no visible registration. When Jones activated his emergency lights, Lawson allegedly refused to stop, leading Jones on a pursuit that ended at Lawson’s residence.

Upon searching the vehicle, Jones allegedly located a backpack containing 56.7 grams of marijuana.

Accidental meth bust yields 1.45 ounces

Fred Lucas Patton, 27, Sugar Grove, Virginia, was arrested on June 25 and charged with meth possession after deputies reportedly found him sitting in a truck parked at the Ramey Town Road home of a man who was being sought for a domestic assault that occurred at another location.

Deputies Hunter Jones and Ernesto Rodriguez asked Patton if he knew the location of the domestic assault suspect, and Patton said he didn’t. The deputies then asked for permission to search his truck, which was reportedly granted, at which time they allegedly found syringes in plain view throughout the vehicle.

Patton reportedly admitted there was a box with more syringes and rock salt in the truck. Jones said when he opened the box it contained a substance believed to be meth. Narcotics Unit Detective Reba Matthews responded to the scene and conducted a field test, which confirmed the substance was 1.45 ounces of meth, which has a street value of approximately $4,000.