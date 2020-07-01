Greeneville man killed in head-on collision near Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — Charges are pending against a Hawkins County man who allegedly crossed the center line on Route 66S near Rogersville on Monday night, causing a head-on collision that killed a 20-year-old Greeneville man.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Jonathan Tackett, 27, of Rogersville, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima north on Route 66S shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday when he reportedly crossed the center line near the Big Springs Road intersection, just south of Rogersville.

Tackett's vehicle then reportedly struck a southbound 1989 Nissan pickup head-on that was driven by 20-year-old Daniel Lee of Greeneville.

Lee was killed in the crash. Tackett and Lee were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

Tackett suffered what rescuers at the scene described as critical injuries, but he couldn’t be flown out via helicopter rescue due to the weather.

Tackett was instead transported to a hospital by Hawkins County EMS.

The THP report stated there are criminal charges pending against Tackett.

Among the rescue agencies that responded to the crash were the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriffs Office, Rogersville Police Dept, and Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department.